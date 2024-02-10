 Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal sets up title clash against Italy's Luca Nardi | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal sets up title clash against Italy's Luca Nardi

PTI |
Feb 10, 2024 09:26 PM IST

The 2nd-seeded Nagal defeated 21-year-old Czech player Dalibor Svrcina in a match that lasted nearly 2 hours to set up a title clash with top seed Luca Nardi.

India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal overcame the challenge of Dalibor Svrcina, the third seed from Czech Republic, in straight sets to move into the final of the Chennai Open here on Saturday.

India's Sumit Nagal returns to Czech Republic's Dalibor Svrcina during the singles semi-final match at the ATP Challenger Chennai Open 2024 tennis tournament, in Chennai(PTI)
India's Sumit Nagal returns to Czech Republic's Dalibor Svrcina during the singles semi-final match at the ATP Challenger Chennai Open 2024 tennis tournament, in Chennai(PTI)

The second-seeded Nagal defeated the 21-year-old Czech player 6-3, 6-4 in a match that lasted nearly two hours to set up a title clash with top seed Luca Nardi of Italy.

The 20-year-old Nardi overcame stiff challenge from unseeded Chinese Taipei player Chun-Hsin Tseng 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (6) in a marathon three-hour encounter.

The 26-year-old Nagal was definitely the better player on the day, serving superbly in the first set and earning a whole lot of points on his second serve.

In the second set, Nagal converted both the break points he earned even as his opponent committed a string of unforced errors.

In an all-Indian men's doubles final, Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan will take on country-mates Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha later in the day.

