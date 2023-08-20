Cincinnati Open 2023 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic clash live

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic will face World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final on Saturday, in what will be a rematch of the 2023 Wimbledon final. It will be the first time the pair will face each other since that final, where the Spaniard won 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. The Serbian ace is competing on US soil for the first time in two years and in Cincinnati after four years, where he is also a two-time champion.

In terms of head-to-head, Djokovic and Alcaraz have faced each other thrice, with the latter leading 2-1. Their first encounter was in the semi-final of the 2022 Madrid Masters, where Alcaraz won 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5). Their second match in this year's French Open semi-final, where Djokovic claim victory, winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. But then Alcaraz took a lead in their head-to-head record once again with a victory in the Wimbledon final.

Here are the streaming details:

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Cincinnati Open 2023 men's final take place?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Cincinnati Open 2023 men's final will take place from 2:00 AM IST on Monday, August 21.

Where will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Cincinnati Open 2023 men's final take place?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Cincinnati Open 2023 men's final take place on Centre Court at Linder Family Tennis Centre in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Where will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Cincinnati Open 2023 men's final be broadcasted on TV in India?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Cincinnati Open 2023 men's final will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Cincinnati Open 2023 men's final be livestreamed in India?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Cincinnati Open 2023 men's final will be livestreamed on SonyLIV webite and app in India

