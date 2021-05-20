Home / Sports / Tennis / Coco Gauff beats Anisimova to reach Emilia-Romagna semifinals
Coco Gauff beats Anisimova to reach Emilia-Romagna semifinals

The 17-year-old Gauff, who last week reached the Italian Open semifinals for her career-best result on clay, will next face Czech player Katerina Siniakova, who beat eighth-seeded Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-1.
AP | , Parma
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Coco Gauff: File photo(REUTERS)

Coco Gauff advanced to the semifinals of the Emilia-Romagna Open by beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Gauff, who last week reached the Italian Open semifinals for her career-best result on clay, will next face Czech player Katerina Siniakova, who beat eighth-seeded Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-1.

Siniakova eliminated Serena Williams on Tuesday.

Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens also reached the semifinals by beating Sara Errani of Italy 6-3, 6-0.

Stephens will face either second-seeded Petra Martić or sixth-seeded Qiang Wang.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
