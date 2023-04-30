'Covid, women’s issues or sports, PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat has played a vital role'

As the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, which started almost seven-and-a-half years ago, reaches its 100th episode, it is time to look back at all that it has achieved and continue to look forward to a better India, which would be its ultimate goal.

Sania Mirza with PM Narendra Modi(Twitter/MirzaSania)

Being a non-political platform, the programme probably carries more weight than it would if it focussed on a political agenda. In many ways, the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has united the society and the country, and this is probably its biggest achievement. Shri Modi Ji’s charismatic style of speaking and the depth of his speeches, spoken in his inimitable and simple style, has certainly kept the masses interested and involved over a prolonged period of time. In fact, it has left them asking for more.

As a professional athlete representing India, it was a thrill to be encouraged by the Hon’ble Prime Minister at various stages during the last few years. I had the great honour of communicating with Shri Modi Ji after winning medals at the Asian Games and then on live television before leaving for the Olympics with the rest of the Indian contingent. He has talked about sports and sportspersons on the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme and brought to the notice of the country how hard athletes are working to raise the name of the country in the international sphere. This is not only enlightening, it’s a step that has encouraged thousands of youngsters to take up sport seriously with a dream and vision to bring laurels to the motherland in the years to come.

When I announced my retirement from professional tennis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself wrote a letter congratulating me for a wonderful career. It was a touching moment. I have always felt proud to represent my country but when your hard work, your dedication is approved by the Prime Minister of the country, you get more motivated to do something greater for the country. The encouraging letter from the Prime Minister is evidence that the country is taking sports very seriously and the government is making all-round efforts to boost the morale of sportspersons.

Over the years, through this unique programme, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has focussed on several important aspects of everyday life including proper technique to tackle examinations, arts and culture, water and forest conservation, importance of cleanliness, the country’s advancement in defence and health sectors, the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign among several other topics. He has also talked about people who make efforts for the betterment of the society, natural farming, Khelo India, legends of the country and innovations of the youth. The goal has been to improve and better the way of life in our country.

People of our nation have commented that the Prime Minister has introduced the common man to the cultures of the length and breadth of India and spread knowledge across the nation about the various festivals that are celebrated in different parts and states of India. This has led to a greater understanding of the way of life of people from even the remote corners of the country and added to the unity of the nation.

He has also spoken at length about the environment and alerted our countrymen to the dangers that lurk if we do not take rectification steps in protecting the environment. Climate change is another subject he has spoken about at length. The Hon’ble Prime Minister has effectively used the platform of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to discuss women’s empowerment as well.

He has talked about self-help groups and how women in villages are making an important contribution in the economic development of the country by taking advantage of several government schemes which owe their existence to the vision of our Prime Minister. He shares their achievements with the countrymen through the medium of communication.

The Prime Minister has discussed almost every issue related to health through this programme and called upon people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. A healthy nation is a wealthy and successful nation and Shri Narendra Modi Ji has spared no efforts in educating the people about the short-term and long-term benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ played an important and effective role during the Corona period. By involving the 130 crore population of our country in the fight against Covid, the Hon’ble Prime Minister succeeded in keeping the spirit and morale high in all corners of India despite the difficulties that the virus brought upon the world.

(The writer is winner of 6 Grand Slam tennis titles and the only Indian to win a WTA singles title.)