Home / Sports / Tennis / Daniil Medvedev crashes out in Cincinnati
Daniil Medvedev serves the ball during his semifinal match against Andrey Rublev during the Western and Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center(USA TODAY Sports)
Daniil Medvedev serves the ball during his semifinal match against Andrey Rublev during the Western and Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center(USA TODAY Sports)
tennis

Daniil Medvedev crashes out in Cincinnati

The World No.2 took a medical timeout to check the condition of his hand, but returned to play out the match. Momentum shifted after the incident and Rublev went on to claim his first win over Medvedev.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Cincinnati
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 08:55 PM IST

Daniil Medvedev was left fuming in the second set of his 2-6 6-3 6-3 loss to compatriot Andrey Rublev at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, USA.

While chasing down a baseline shot from Rublev, Medvedev crashed into an on court TV camera.

The contact was with such force, the heavy broadcast camera was knocked over. Medvedev checked the operator was ok and then looked to reset for the next point, before remonstrating with the chair umpire.

He kicked the camera in frustration, then complained he "nearly broke his hand". Demanding the camera be removed, the umpire could only explain he wasn't able to make that decision.

The World No.2 took a medical timeout to check the condition of his hand, but returned to play out the match. Momentum shifted after the incident and Rublev went on to claim his first win over Medvedev.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
daniil medvedev andrey rublev
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.