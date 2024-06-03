 Daniil Medvedev knocked out of French Open, loses to Alex de Minaur in fourth round | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Daniil Medvedev knocked out of French Open, loses to Alex de Minaur in fourth round

AFP |
Jun 03, 2024 08:18 PM IST

Medvedev's best performance in the French Open remains a quarter-final run in 2021, while he has also lost in the first round in five of his eight appearances.

Daniil Medvedev suffered a four-set loss to Australia's Alex de Minaur in the French Open fourth round on Monday as his disappointing record at Roland Garros continued. The Russian fifth seed, a former US Open champion and six-time Grand Slam finalist, started strongly but slipped to a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 defeat.

Australia's Alex de Minaur shakes hands with Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
Australia's Alex de Minaur shakes hands with Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)

De Minaur will face either Alexander Zverev or Holger Rune in his second Slam quarter-final and first since the 2020 US Open.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Medvedev's best performance in the French Open remains a quarter-final run in 2021, while he has also lost in the first round in five of his eight appearances.

De Minaur had never got past the second round at the tournament before this year, winning just three of 10 matches. But he has improved on clay this season, also reaching a first Masters quarter-final on the surface in Monte Carlo.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Catch all the Latest IPL 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with WPL Schedule and WPL Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Tennis News / Daniil Medvedev knocked out of French Open, loses to Alex de Minaur in fourth round
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On