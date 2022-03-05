Davis Cup: After 56 years, another Nielsen at Gymkhana

The Nielsen family has an old connection with grass. Kurt Nielsen excelled on the surface by reaching two Wimbledon singles finals in 1953 and 1955. The Dane, who passed away in 2011 aged 80, also won the mixed doubles title with Althea Gibson at the 1957 US Open—when it was played on grass—before reaching another summit clash in the category at 1958 Wimbledon.

His grandson, Frederik Nielsen, inherited the love for the surface when he won the 2012 Wimbledon men’s doubles title with Jonathan Marray.

The two also share a bond with the Delhi Gymkhana. Kurt was the coach of the West Germany team that lost the 1966 Davis Cup inter-zonal semi-final 2-3 to India on the lawns of the iconic 109-year-old club. “Kurt was a great grass court player and a great coach too,” said Jaidip Mukerjea, who was the hero of that tie winning both his singles matches. “What a coincidence that his grandson is the captain of the Denmark team playing at the same venue.”

Frederik was surprised to know this. “Wow! That’s something. I knew he was the coach of West Germany but didn’t know he came here too,” said the 38-year-old.

Down 0-2, the Danish captain is scheduled to play the lone doubles tie on Saturday. Asked if he is under pressure, Frederik quipped, “Pressure is for tyres mate.”

