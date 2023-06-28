Defending champ Kvitova withdraws from Eastbourne citing fatigue

Defending champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from the Eastbourne International citing fatigue. No. 9-ranked Kvitova won her 31st WTA singles title on Sunday in Berlin.

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in action(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two-time Wimbledon champion was due to start her Eastbourne defense against Jelena Ostapenko, whom she beat in last year's final. Ostapenko won the 2021 title and the Birmingham trophy on Sunday.

Ostapenko beat Kvitova's replacement, Barbora Strycova, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round to set up a last-16 clash with Britain's Harriet Dart.

Kvitova followed the exit of Wimbledon titleholder Elena Rybakina on Monday. Rybakina was the top seed but withdrew because of a viral illness, Eastbourne organizers said.

The field was newly led by No. 5-ranked Caroline Garcia and included four others in the top 10 this week: Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff and Barbora Krejcikova.

Second-seeded Garcia advanced to the last 16 with a 6-1, 7-5 win over American Madison Brengle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fifth-seeded Gauff beat Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-2 with the all-American match lasting 61 minutes.

“Bernarda is not an easy player, especially a lefty on grass,” Grauff said. “It was really windy today so I think we were just trying to make one more ball in the court."

Gauff next faces British player Jodie Burrage.

Pegula also advanced in straight sets by beating Zheng Qinwen of China 6-3, 6-4 in the first meeting between the two players. The third seed plays Colombian qualifier Camila Osorio next.

Jabeur, the former Wimbledon and U.S. Open finalist, beat Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2.

Beatriz Haddad Maia battled back to triumph 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) against Marie Bouzkova.

No. 22-ranked Anastasia Potapova also withdrew due to a right shoulder injury. Potapova was a semifinalist in Birmingham last week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the men's edition, Liam Broady won the battle of the Britons by beating fellow Wimbledon wild card Jan Choinski 6-3, 6-4.

Broady will face Mikael Ymer of Sweden in the next round after he defeated Dutch ninth seed Botic van de Zandschulp 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

American Mackenzie McDonald beat Italy's Marco Cecchinato 6-3, 6-3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON