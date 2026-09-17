Seoul, India will look to Dhakshineswar Suresh to once again rise to the occasion when they begin their bid for a historic Davis Cup Final 8 berth with the big-server opening the high-stakes Qualifier Round 2 tie against Korea No. 1 Soonwoo Kwon here on Friday.

Dhakshineswar gets first crack at Kwon as India chase historic Davis Cup Final 8 berth

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The top singles players in the two teams have endured very different journeys but arrived at the same crossroads, packed with experience but trying to climb back up the rankings after falling in the pecking order.

Dhakshineswar's ability to handle Seoul's slow, low-bouncing surface will be tested against Korea's highest-ranked player at 150 and the only South Korean man to have won two ATP Tour titles.

The 26-year-old Dhakshineswar, ranked 367, was the star of India's dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in February, winning all three rubbers he played.

Kwon, who reached a career-high 52 in 2021, has won three Challengers this season after completing his mandatory military service in July. He won both his singles matches in Korea's 3-2 comeback against Argentina in the previous round.

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{{^usCountry}} For Dhakshineswar, the task is to again produce his best tennis when the stakes are highest, but this time on conditions that do not naturally favour his attacking game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Dhakshineswar, the task is to again produce his best tennis when the stakes are highest, but this time on conditions that do not naturally favour his attacking game. {{/usCountry}}

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Korea have resurfaced the court to make it slow and low-bouncing, while the balls are expected to become heavy and fluffy. Dhakshineswar's big serve and ability to finish points quickly will therefore face a stern examination.

"I have seen Kwon on the Challenger Tour. He's a good player; the captain and coaches have also seen his matches. I am ready for it," said Dhakshineswar.

The second singles will pit India's No. 1 Sumit Nagal against one of the most accomplished Korean players of the modern era, Hyeon Chung.

Chung, now ranked 567, was world No. 19 in 2018 and became the first Korean man to reach a Grand Slam semifinal when he made the last four at that year's Australian Open, beating Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic before withdrawing against Roger Federer.

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His ranking has fallen sharply after a series of injuries, but Korea have preferred his experience over Hong Seong-chan, who is only beginning to rebuild his career after completing his mandatory military service.

Nagal, meanwhile, has had to battle hip and wrist issues during a difficult season and will have to deal with a surface that offers less of the high bounce he prefers.

"I'm going to go on the court, give my best, fight and die for the balls. No question about that. I'm feeling better since last month and I'm happy and excited to play the matches," Nagal told PTI.

Doubles, India's strong point as ever

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If the scoreline is 1-1 on Friday, the doubles will become a pivotal contest.

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Captain Rohit Rajpal has paired experienced campaigner N Sriram Balaji with late inclusion Niki Poonacha, who arrived in Seoul only on Wednesday evening after being called up following Yuki Bhambri's withdrawal due to an injury.

They face Uisung Park and Jisung Nam.

India can take confidence from the quality of its doubles resources. Balaji is ranked 49 in the world and has been competing at the highest level for some time, while Poonacha has also been making his mark on the international doubles circuit, having competed at the US Open recently. He won six Challengers this season out of 10 finals he made.

Korea's Park and Nam, ranked 241 and 112 respectively in the latest rankings, provide a capable challenge but do not bring the same depth of recent top-level doubles experience as India's established doubles players.

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Poonacha's late arrival adds another layer to the challenge, but the player himself has expressed confidence in adapting quickly, having become accustomed to landing just hours before tournaments and getting straight into competition.

"I have been doing this for a couple of years now, landing in a country and competing two hours after arrival. Getting used to conditions will not be an issue," he said.

Two teams, one breakthrough

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Both India and Korea reached this stage by winning dramatic 3-2 ties in the previous round with India overcoming the Netherlands and Korea fighting back against Argentina.

Korea are chasing their first appearance in the Davis Cup Final 8 under the current format even though they played Finals in the Round Robin format in 2022 and 2023.

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India are seeking the same breakthrough. They made the Davis Cup quarterfinals back in 1996 in a different format, losing 0-5 to Sweden on grass in Kolkata.

The irony is that neither team arrives with players enjoying the kind of ranking positions their reputations once suggested.

Kwon is rebuilding after military service, Chung is attempting another comeback after injuries, and Hong has only recently returned from his 18-month service.

India's Nagal is similarly trying to rediscover his best level, while Dhakshineswar is still establishing himself on the professional circuit.

That leaves the tie as much a test of who can produce their best tennis in a demanding situation.

For India, much of that responsibility falls on Dhakshineswar, given Nagal's lack of form.

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Matches:

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On Friday:

R1 Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Soonwoo Kwon

R2 Sumit nagal vs Hyeon Chung

On Saturday: R3 N Sriram Balaji/Niki Poonacha vs Uisung Park/Jisung Nam

R4 Sumit Nagal vs Soonwoo Kwon

R5 Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Hyeon Chung.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.