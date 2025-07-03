Djokovic cruises past Evans in statement win

MUMBAI: After all these years, Novak Djokovic knew this particular Wimbledon tradition well. The post-match winner’s on-court speech. Serbia's Novak Djokovic. (AFP)

On Thursday, in front of packed stands on the fabled Centre Court of the All England Club, Djokovic stepped up to the microphone for the 99th time in his 20th year of competing at the Grand Slam in London.

“It means that I’ve been playing quite a long time,” Djokovic said. “Nineteen times (reaching the third round at Wimbledon), that’s probably almost as much as (Jannik) Sinner and (Carlos) Alcaraz have years in their life.”

The mood in the post-match interview was jovial. But in that hour and 47 minutes just before, the seven-time Wimbledon champion was in no mood for fun.

Days after he needed some “magic pills” to help him overcome a stomach bug in the first-round match against Alexandre Muller, Djokovic played a solid game to pick up a 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 win over British player Dan Evans.

“I had prepared well for the match,” he said. “Technically, tactically, I knew what I needed to do. I executed it perfectly. Sometimes you have these kinds of days.”

Djokovic hammered home 46 winners to Evans’ 19, and committed 14 unforced errors to his opponent’s 18. The serve, too, remained unbroken throughout the match.

This was a statement win against an opponent who had beaten Djokovic the only time the duo had met previously, at the Monte Carlos Masters in 2021.

For a man driven by statistics, there are quite a few on offer at Wimbledon this year for Djokovic. The win on Thursday takes him one step closer to a century of wins at Wimbledon. He’s also one victory away from equalling Federer’s record of 46 wins after turning 30.

The one that counts though, for Djokovic, is winning a joint-men’s record of eight titles at Wimbledon. He’s also a Grand Slam title away from becoming the all-time most successful singles player at Majors.

“Wimbledon still stays the most special tournament in my heart, the one I always dreamed about winning when I was a kid. Any history made here is extra special for me,” Djokovic added.

“It’s the beginning of the tournament. Yes, I am aware of the history on the line and I’m in a privileged position to do that. But at the same time, I’m thinking about the big things that I can make in this tournament.”

At 38, Djokovic is in the twilight of his career. He is the holder of 24 Grand Slam titles, joint with Margaret Court. But he explained that he does not get time to dwell on all that he has achieved and what he still could.

“I don’t pause to reflect. I don’t have time. Being on the highest level of professional tennis requires a lot of dedication on a daily basis, on a weekly basis. We play a lot of tournaments, the season is non-stop,” he said.

“I don’t reflect fully on everything I have been through. I would like to, but I think that is going to come when I set the racquet aside and sip margarita on the beach with Federer and (Rafael) Nadal, and just reflect on our rivalry and everything.”

His greatest rivals have now been replaced by two younger stars who have so far kept him from reaching the elusive 25th Slam.

But the world No.6 is still a force to be reckoned with, especially on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

Thursday’s win was a mere exhibition of all that he is still capable of. As he said, it’s still early in the tournament, but the Djokovic machine seems to have found its rhythm at the opportune moment, with Sinner and Alcaraz lurking in the rounds ahead.