‘Do you have a membership card?’: Roger Federer reveals bizarre story about being denied entry inside WImbledon

Roger Federer is one of the all-time greats of Tennis and eight-time Wimbledon winner, the most by any male player in the open era. The Swiss national hung his racquet and called time on his career recently when he played his last tennis match at the Laver Cup in September 2022.

The tennis legend reminisced one funny anecdote from Wimbledon where he visited after retiring from tennis recently. Federer shared on Trevor Noah's program The Daily Show, how he was denied entry to the All England Lawn Tennis Club (ALTEC). The Swiss star was stopped by a female security guard who asked him to show membership card.

"I have not really been at Wimbledon when the tournament is not on. So I drive up to the gate, where, usually, guests come in, where you would arrive and then you go up. So i get out to tell my coach who was with me at the time, Severin, I'll quickly go out and speak to the security lady. You know, I got this," recalled Federer

"So then I get out and I'm like, 'Yes hello, just was wondering how I can get into Wimbledon. You know where is the door? Where is the gate? And she's 'yeah do you have a membership card?' I'm like 'we have one?," shared the eight-time Wimbledon winner.

"When you win Wimbledon, you become a member automatically. So I'm like, "No, I don't have my membership card but I am a member and I'm just wondering where I can get in," and she said, "Yeah, but you have to be a member." I was like, "I'm just asking you again where can I get in", and she said, "The other side, but you have to be a member," shared Federer.

The Swiss national retired from Tennis after winning 20 grand slam titles, the third most ever behind Serbia's Novak Djokovic(21) and Spain's Rafael Nadal(22).

