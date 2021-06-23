Dominic Thiem retires injured from Mallorca match
The 27-year-old Austrian was leading 5-2 against Adrian Mannarino, but he grimaced and clutched his wrist after striking a forehand.
AP | , Mallorca
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Fifth-ranked Dominic Thiem retired from his match at the grass-court Mallorca Championships on Tuesday because of pain in his right wrist, less than a week before the start of Wimbledon.
The 27-year-old Austrian was leading 5-2 against Adrian Mannarino, but he grimaced and clutched his wrist after striking a forehand.
The U.S. Open champion received a medical timeout and had the wrist taped but opted not to continue.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
TRENDING NEWS