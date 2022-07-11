'Don't drop it': Champion Novak Djokovic hands Wimbledon trophy to Prince George - Watch

Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title on Sunday, and his fourth in a row. While he is now extremely familiar with the Wimbledon trophy, there was a distinguished member of the crowd who was not quite as used to lifting it up. Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar's epic message for Djokovic as Serb claims record-equalling Wimbledon title: 'That is no mean feat'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prince George of Cambridge, third in line to the British throne, made his first visit to Wimbledon's Centre Court this weekend, in its centenary year celebration, and was in attendance at the famous Royal Box as Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios of Australia in four sets. Social media was flooded with reactions to images of Prince George sitting in the front row in his suit and green, purple, and white tie, the colours of the All-England Lawn Tennis Club, as he reacted to the on-goings of the men's final.

While his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have made regular visits to Wimbledon for several years, with the Duchess succeeding Queen Elizabeth II as the patron of the AELTC in 2017.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tradition dictates that members of the royal family present at the finals award the trophies to the victors at every Wimbledon, and that the victors later stop to have a conversation with the royals while they celebrate with their trophy on the balcony of Centre Court.

Djokovic on this occasion met Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their eldest son George. After shaking hands with all three, Djokovic asked Prince George how he enjoyed his first match at Wimbledon, and if he would like to hold the trophy — a moment which led to an amusing scene, as a concerned Prince George tried his best to be careful with the famous trophy after Prince William jokingly warned him not to drop it. The video was shared by Wimbledon’s social media channels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interesting moment, Djokovic was asked by Prince William about how he dealt with Kyrgios’s powerful serves, while to the side the Duchess tried to make sure her son wouldn’t drop the trophy, before he handed it off to her — someone who is far more familiar with holding the trophy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recreation of the trophy ceremony moments earlier, the Duchess handed Djokovic’s seventh trophy back to him, bringing to a close another memorable fortnight at Wimbledon for the Serb.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON