'Don’t see the logic. Maybe there's political logic...': Djokovic's verdict on rules preventing him from playing US Open

2022 has gone as planed for Novak Djokovic. Heading into the year, the Serb had won three of the last four majors, which put him on verge of Calendar Grand Slam in 2021 before losing to Daniil Medvedev in 2021 US Open. However, in 2022, Djokovic is yet to win a Slam and the ongoing Wimbledon tournament is only his second Grand Slam appearance this year and probably his last. The unvaccinated tennis star wasn't allowed to play the Australian Open earlier this year and has now been prevented from playing the 2022 US Open. And the 35-year-old finally weighed in on the rules preventing him from playing the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

While he received an exemption from Tennis Australia, Djokovic was deported from Australia for being unvaccinated. The US government has however made it clear that unvaccinated non-nationals will not be allowed to enter the country nor will such players be handed exemptions.

Speaking on the rule, Djokovic opined that it was unfair as he pointed out that fellow tennis player Tennys Sandgren, who is a US citizen, is yet to be vaccinated, and will be allowed to play at the 2022 US Open.

“No unvaccinated people can enter the USA as of this moment,” said the 35-year-old. “I did hear unofficially that some people got away with it, some people who are not ‘famous’, but I would never even try to go to the USA if it is not allowed. Some people think that I made that mistake in Australia, but it was the contrary in fact – I had the exemption etc, let’s not go over the same story again. Bottom line is: if I am told that I cannot go, I won’t go, I would never put myself in such a position. Even if I get in, they would see me on TV playing tennis and pick me up!

“On a more serious note, I have been texting with Tennys Sandgren a few days ago. I wanted to thank him for the public support he has given me in this situation. What he said makes total sense – if unvaccinated players are not allowed to compete at the US Open, then it should be the case for everyone. I don’t see the medical logic behind it, that Tennys can play because he is a citizen of the USA, and I cannot. If I had a US passport or a green card, I would be able to play. Maybe there is a political logic behind it – not medical – but I would rather not get into that and you can understand why.”

Djokovic however did not bother much about his non-participation in the US Open and instead seems to be looking ahead at the other tournaments that he is slated to play.

“Grand Slams are tournaments that are my priority at this stage of my career and of course I want to play in New York,” he added. “On the other hand, if I do not get a chance to do so, it is not the end of the world, we will look ahead. But right now, I am completely focused on Wimbledon.”

