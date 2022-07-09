Elena Rybakina claims historic title at Wimbledon with clinical comeback victory against Ons Jabeur

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina made a brilliant comeback after being a set down to beat Tunisian third-seed Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and win the Women's Singles title at Wimbledon. Rybakina became the first ever Kazakh female player in the Open Era to win a WTA title on grass and is also the Kazakh female player with the most WTA-level titles in the Open Era (3). The 23-year-old also became the youngest female player to win the title in Wimbledon since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I never felt anything like this before," said the champion. "Congratulations to Ons for everything you have achieved. "You are an inspiration to Tunisians and everybody. You played a great match."

ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic reveals reason behind blowing kiss to Wimbledon crowd: 'It's never pleasant to have...'

“It’s an honour to play here in this unbelievable atmosphere. I didn’t expect to be in the second week. To be a winner is just amazing. I wouldn’t be here without my team of course, so I want to say a big thanks to them. And most importantly my parents," she said.

Jabeur was aiming to become the first ever Tunisian, Arab or African women to claim a Grand Slam title. And she looked well on course with a dominating 6-3 win in the first set with two breaks of serve.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the Moscow-born Rybakina showed nos signs of panic as she comfortably broke Jabeur early in the second set before emulating the same to grab the second set 6-2 and force a decider.

Rybakina, who has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, started the final set in similar manner before Jabeur looked draw level in the sixth game after going 40-0 up. But Rybakina had other plans as she denied the 27-year-old the big opportunity before racing her way through to wrap up the final set 6-2 and claim her maiden Slam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON