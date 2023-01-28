Home / Sports / Tennis / Elena Rybakina Vs Aryna Sabalenka Australian Open 2023 Final Live Streaming: When and Where to watch online and on TV

Elena Rybakina Vs Aryna Sabalenka Australian Open 2023 Final Live Streaming: When and Where to watch online and on TV

tennis
Published on Jan 28, 2023 07:18 AM IST

Elena Rybakina Vs Aryna Sabalenka Australian Open 2023 women's singles final Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timing and venue.

In Australian Open 2023 women's singles finals, Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina will lock horns with Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday.
ByHT Sports Desk

In Australian Open 2023 women's singles finals, Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina will lock horns with Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday. Twenty second seed Rybakina dominated two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka 7-6(4), 6-3 in the semi-final to storm into the finals. While fifth seed Sabalenka overpowered Magda Linette in straight sets 7-6(1), 6-2 to reach the final frontier.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina emerged as a giant killer during her campaign to the finals as she surpassed three former Grand Slam winners namely Iga Swiatek (No.1 seed), Jelena Ostapenko (No.17 seed) and Victoria Azarenka. Meanwhile, her opponent Sabalenka reached her first grand slam final in style without losing a single set during her campaign.

The stakes are however poised in favour of Sabalenka who has beaten Rybakina three times in a row. But given Rybakina's terrific form now, her opponent can't rely on old records. One thing is however sure that tennis fans will witness a great rivalry between two upcoming stars at the peak of their prowess currently.

Here are the live streaming details

When will the Australian Open 2023 women's singles final between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka take place?

The Australian Open 2023 women's singles final between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Where will the Australian Open 2023 women's singles final between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka be held?

The Australian Open 2023 women's singles final between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka will be held at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

At what time will the Australian Open 2023 women's singles final between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka start?

The Australian Open 2023 women's singles final between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka will start at 2:00 PM IST.

Which Tv channels will broadcast the Australian Open 2023 women's singles final between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka in India?

The Australian Open 2023 women's singles final between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka will be broadcast on Sony Pictures Networks.

Where will the live streaming of the Australian Open 2023 women's singles final between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka be available in India?

The live streaming of Australian Open 2023 women's singles final between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

