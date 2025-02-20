Emma Raducanu’s spine-chilling moment caught on camera as British tennis star stops match midway to hide from stalker

Emma Raducanu had to go through a horrific ordeal during her second round fixture at the Dubai Tennis Championships, on Tuesday. During her match against Karolina Muchova, the British tennis star appeared visibly shaken, as she noticed a man in the crowd, who was accused of stalking. Emma Raducanu had to deal with a stalker in Dubai.

The 2021 US Open champion also approached the umpire to address the issue. She also broke down in tears as he hid behind the umpire’s chair. She was also consoled by her opponent.

Here is a video of the incident:

Since then, the WTA has released a statement, in which it confirmed the incident. The statement said, “On Monday, February 17, Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who exhibited fixated behavior. This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and subsequently ejected. He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment.”

“Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events. The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support. We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players.”

According to reports, the 22-year-old was approached by the same man at her hotel and was given a letter.

Meanwhile, Raducanu thanked fans for their support. She said, “Thank you for the messages of support. Difficult experience yesterday, but I’ll be okay and proud of how I came back and competed despite what happened at the start of the match. Thank you to Karolina for being a great sport, and best of luck to her for the rest of the tournament.”

Raducanu eventually lost the match 6(6)-7(8) 4-6 and crashed out of the tournament.