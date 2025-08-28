Emma Raducanu's million-dollar verdict on Carlos Alcaraz's haircut rekindles romance rumours: 'Whatever he does...'

Carlos Alcaraz and his new shaved-down haircut have been the talk of the town in the early rounds of the US Open, as the tennis world don’t know quite how to react to seeing arguably the sport’s biggest new superstar take such a big swing. Debuting his shaved-head look before his first round contest, Alcaraz has already been the subject of memes and reactions aplenty, not just online but from fellow pros such as Frances Tiafoe taking the opportunity for some banter. Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu teamed up for the US Open's mixed doubles tournament last week in New York.(Reuters/AFP)

Another tennis player asked about her thoughts regarding Alcaraz’s new haircut was Emma Raducanu in the wake of her second round win. Raducanu and Alcaraz have found themselves followed around by rumours of a relationship, particularly given their team-up for the US Open’s mixed doubles tournament last week.

Quizzed about the Spaniard world number two’s haircut during her press conference, Raducanu stuck up for Alcaraz, seeing the funny side of things but also crediting him for making the decision and not holding bacl.

“I think Frances was harsh on him. I think the fact that he does it with confidence and owns it… I think he pulls it off. I’d say support him,” said Raducanu to the press.

“If you can own a haircut like that you can make it work. Mixed field, but whatever he does, it’s not gonna affect what he does on the court. I’m just happy to see him having fun with whatever,” continued the British star, who needed only 60 minutes to dispatch round 2 opponent Janice Tjen 6-2 6-1 on Louis Armstrong Stadium last night.

Earlier, Tiafoe had taken the opportunity to have a laugh at his close friend Alcaraz’s expense. After US Open cameras had caught him humorously staring at Alcaraz’s head with a funny expression on his face, Tiafoe didn’t hold back in his own press conference as he threw out joke after joke regarding the four-time slam champion’s ‘horrible’ haircut.

Alcaraz earns plaudits from Naomi Osaka as well

Raducanu wasn’t the only player on the WTA tour asked about Alcaraz’s haircut, with Naomi Osaka also weighing in on the discussion. Known for her stylish on-court outfits and willingness to take big risks, Osaka sensed some of the same from the Spaniard.

“It’s cool that he just doesn’t care that much. I thought he was going for like a David Beckham moment, but I think people like it, no? I guess half-and-half,” said Osaka after her round one victory. When asked whether she liked his haircut, she also joked: “Will his life change if I like it or not?”

“I mean, I like when people do different things so I find everything kind of interesting if someone doesn’t do something expected, so I guess I like it,” continued Osaka. “Maybe next time he should dye it platinum or something.”

Alcaraz’s haircut hasn’t prevented him from being typically dominant on-court, as he breezed past Mattia Bellucci while dropping only four games in a straight-set win. He will face another Italian in Luciano Darderi up next. Raducanu, meanwhile, has dropped only three games in each of her opening two rounds in New York, but is faced with a very challenging third-round matchup against Elena Rybakina.