Fabio Fognini 'cried in locker room' after Carlos Alcaraz's gesture sparks spine-tingling Wimbledon scene

The retiring Fabio Fognini was handed a final shot at basking in the limelight when he was drawn against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships — earning a coveted spot on the iconic Centre Court. In a season marred by injuries, with just three wins in 14 appearances, few expected the 38-year-old to trouble the in-form Spaniard — let alone take a set. But after four hours and 37 minutes in the intense London heat, the Centre Court crowd were on their feet, chanting his name, in awe of the remarkable tennis Fognini produced. Carlos Alcaraz, left, greets Fabio Fognini at the net after winning their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Championships in London(AP)

Alcaraz came into Wimbledon riding an 18-match winning streak — the longest of his career — and chasing history as he aimed to join Bjorn Borg as only the second man to complete the Channel Slam in back-to-back years. Fognini, on the other hand, had lost 10 straight matches. Yet the free-hitting Italian gave Alcaraz a real scare, leaving him visibly frustrated at times.

After grinding out the opening set with a single moment of magic to secure the decisive break, Alcaraz faltered in the second — hitting 20 unforced errors — as the nine-time tour-level titlist drew level. The five-time Grand Slam winner raised his intensity in the third set to move within striking distance of the second round. But Fognini had one more surprise in store, thrilling the crowd with a double break in the fourth to push the contest into a decider. His magic finally ran out there, as Alcaraz pulled away to seal a 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 victory.

After the match, Alcaraz shook hands with Fognini at the net, then turned to the crowd, urging them to applaud the veteran. He pointed toward Fognini and clapped, prompting a spine-tingling standing ovation on Centre Court — a fitting farewell for one of tennis' most flamboyant characters.

Fognini, who played his last at the SW19, admitted that the spine-tingling scene left him teary-eyed in the locker room. He said: "Oh, [it] was really emotional.

"I have to be honest, I cry in the locker room. I cry. Because, as I say, I didn't expect play five set against him. I have to be honest. The way I was coming here, I had no expectation because since I started the year this year, after the injury, I was playing really bad. I didn't win so many matches.

"So I say, okay. I was seven out [of making it into the main draw] at the beginning here in Wimbledon. I get in few last. I say before, there is no better way to play in this court with a great champion that I have a lot of respect with him and for his team, because I know them very, very well."

Alcaraz, too, was all praise for the veteran star. "I don't know why it's his last Wimbledon, because with the level he has shown, he can still play three or four more years," he wondered. "I have to give him credit for such a great match. Fabio is such a great player, he has shown in his whole career the level he has. I'm just a little bit sad that it's his last Wimbledon, but happy to have shared the court with him."