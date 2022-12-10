Finecab Hyderabad Strikers reclaim top spot at end of Day 3 of Tennis Premier League

The third day of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) season 4 promised a whole host of gripping matches. After the first two days, at the start of day 3 of the Tennis Premier League Bengaluru Spartans sat on top of the league table and were being chased by last year’s champions Finecab Hyderabad Strikers.

In the first fixture of the Day 3 of season 4 of Tennis Premier League kicked -off with Chennai Stallions going up against Mumbai Leon Army. Ekaterina Kazionova of the Chennai Stallions lost to Valeriya Strakhova in the opening tie as the match ended 11-9 in favour of Mumbai Leon Army. Mathias Bourge of the Chennai Stallions beat Ramkumar Ramanathan of Mumbai Leon Army 11-9 in the Men’s Singles Category. Mathias Bourge and Anirudh Chandershekhar of the Chennai Stallions lost to Ramkumar Ramanathan and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan of Mumbai Leon Army as the tie ended 11-9. The final tie of the match was the Mixed Doubles category, in which Anirudh Chandershekhar and Ekaterina Kazionova of Chennai Stallions took on Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Valeriya Strakhova of Mumbai Leon Army. The tie ended 12-8 in favour of the Mumbai Leon Army. Mumbai Leon Army scored 43 points from their fixture on Day 3 while the Chennai Stallions scored 37 points.

After Mumbai Leon Army’s fixture on Day 3, Shyam Patel Co-owner of the team talked about his team and their performances so far, he said, “We are building momentum step by step, match by match. Our performance on the first day was not great, but day 2 and day 3 our team showed the level of performance we can produce. Especially since our team is so great with Valeriya, Ramkumar and Jeevan. I especially think Ram Kumar and Jeevan both are fantastic. I was one of the first owners to be associated with the league and I have first-hand seen the league grow and all I can say now in season 4 is that Kunal and Mrunal both are doing a fantastic job with it. I don't think anybody could do a better job than them with TPL.”

The second fixture of Day 3 saw Bengaluru Spartans clash with Pune Jaguars. Karman Kaur Thandi of Bengaluru Spartans beat Rutuja Bhosale of Pune Jaguars, 12-8. In the Men’s Singles category Siddharth Rawat of Bengaluru Spartans drew with Arjun Khade of Pune Jaguars, as the scores at the end of the tie read 10 all. Vishnu Vardhan and Siddharth Rawat of Bengaluru Spartans beat Arjun Khade and Vijay Sunder Prashanth of Pune Jaguars, 12-8. In the Mixed Doubles category Vishnu Vardhan and Karman Kaur Thandi of Bengaluru Spartans lost to Vijay Sunder Prashanth and Rutuja Bhosale of Pune Jaguars, in a tie that was dominated by Pune Jaguars as they registered a convincing 14-6 win. The overall fixture was a draw as both Bengaluru Spartans and Pune Jaguars scored 40 points apiece.

The second last fixture of Day 3 was between Delhi Binny’s Brigade and Finecab Hyderabad Strikers. Sowjanya Bavisetti of Delhi Binny’s Brigade lost to Conny Perrin of Finecab Hyderabad Strikers in a match that ended 12-8. Aziz Dougaz of Delhi Binny’s Brigade and Nikki Poonacha of Finecab Hyderabad Strikers went head-to-head in an entertaining Men’s Singles tie that ended in a 10 all draw. It was followed by the Men’s Doubles tie that saw Aziz Dougaz and Siddhant Banthia of Delhi Binny’s Brigade beat Sriram Balaji and Nikki Poonacha of Finecab Hyderabad Strikers in a closely contested tie that ended 11-9 in favour of Delhi. In the Mixed Doubles category Siddhant Banthia and Sowjanya Bavisetti took on Sriram Balaji and Conny Perrin. The Finecab Hyderabad Strikers duo came out on top with a score of 12-8. The fixture was won by Finecab Hyderabad Strikers as they scored 43 points while Delhi Binny’s Brigade scored 37 points.

Sneh Patel Owner of Delhi Binny’s Brigade, spoke about his team’s performance so far in the league and the unpredictable nature of the league, “I mean Tennis Premier League season four has been a great show. For Delhi Binny’s Brigade it has not been that great yet. We are still hoping for the best and tomorrow is yet another day and the format is as such that you know anything can happen. Mumbai was almost at the bottom of the chart on Day 1 and now they have shot up to the top and that's the beauty of the format. So, anything can happen, so we've not lost hope yet, but definitely tomorrow we're coming back to the court and will b ring our A game.”

The last fixture of the day saw Gujarat Panthers go head-to-head against Punjab Tigers.In the Women’s Singles Ankita Raina of Gujarat Panthers defeated Diana Marcinkevica of Punjab Tigers, 13-7. In the Men’s Singles category Manish Sureshkumar of Gujarat Panthers defeated Denis Istomin of Punjab Tigers, which ended 13-7 in favour of the Gujarat Panthers. Manish Sureshkumar and Divij Sharan of Gujarat Panthers took on Malek Jaziri and Denis Istomin of Punjab Tigers in the Men’s Doubles category. The tie ended at 10 all as neither team came out on top. In the final game of Day 3 Divij Sharan and Ankita Raina of Gujarat Panthers went up against Malek Jaziri and Diana Marcinkevica of Punjab Tigers. The game ended in a 10 all draw to close the day out. Gujarat Panthers won the fixture as they scored 44 points while Punjab Tigers scored 36 points.

On Day 3 of the fourth season of Tennis Premier League spectators inside the stadiums and at home witnessed some enthralling clashes on the magnificent court of the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. Finecab Hyderabad Strikers had reclaimed the top spot in the League as they ended Day 3 with 130 points. They were closely followed by Bengaluru Spartans in 2nd spot with 128 points, Mumbai Leon Army had amassed 127 points to secure the 3rd spot by the end of Day 3. Pune Jaguars had amassed 125 points by the end of Day 3 and sit in 4th spot, they are being chased by Gujarat Panthers with 124 points and sit 5th in the league table at the end of Day 3. Chennai Stallions ended Day 3 in the 6th spot with 117 points. Delhi Binny’s Brigade with 108 points and Punjab Tigers with 101 points sit 7th and 8th respectively at the end of Day 3.

