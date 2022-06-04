Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff French Open 2022 women's Final Live Score: Gauff aims to stop indomitable Iga in summit clash
- Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2022 Women's Singles Final Live Score: Follow Live score and updates of the blockbuster final clash between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff at Stade Roland Garros.
Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2022 Women's Singles Final Live Score: 18-year-old Coco Gauff, who is ranked No. 23, will be playing her maiden Grand Slam final but will have a task cut as she will be up against 2020 French Open champion and world No.1 Iga Swiatek, who is presently on a 34-match winning streak across her last five tournament. A win today will not just hand Swiatek her second major at the same court Philippe Chatrier, but also help her equal the longest winning streak in this century in women's singles of 35 victories, earlier recorded by Venus Williams in 2000. The two players have faced each other twice before - last year on clay in Rome and this year on a hard court in Miami - and the Polish won both in straight sets. Can Gauff script the big upset in the summit clash to claim her first or will Swiatek see a fitting end to her winning streak with her elusive second Slam?
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 04 Jun 2022 05:52 PM
Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Live Score: Serve stats
Swiatek: 69.5% win on 1st serve, 63 on 2nd serve; Break Points saved 10/13
Gauff: 67.6% win on 1st serve, 45 on 2nd serve; Break Points saved 30/48
-
Sat, 04 Jun 2022 05:44 PM
French Open 2022 women's final Live Score: Records set by Swiatek on reaching final
Only 8 female players have reached her second French Open final younger than 21-year-old Swiatek in the Open Era: Evonne Goolagong, Chris Evert, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Martina Hingis, Kim Clijsters and Ana Ivanovic. The Polish is also the first player to make six or more WTA finals in the first six months of a calendar year since Serena Williams (7) in 2013
-
Sat, 04 Jun 2022 05:39 PM
Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Live Score: Gauff yet to drop a set
Gauff is the sixth American player in the Open Era to make the French Open final without dropping a single set after Andrea Jaeger, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova and Venus Williams.
-
Sat, 04 Jun 2022 05:36 PM
French Open 2022 women's final Live Score: Records set by Gauff on reaching final
At 18, Gauff is the youngest finalist at the Roland Garros women's singles from the USA since Monica Seles in 1991 and the youngest overall since Kim Clijsters in 2001. She is also the third youngest Grand Slam finalist in 2000s after Maria Sharapova in Wimbledon 2004 and Clijsters in 2001 French Open.
-
Sat, 04 Jun 2022 05:32 PM
Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Live Score: History at stake for the world no.1
If Swiatek wins today, she will equal Venus Williams' record (35 wins) of most consecutive wins in 2000s. Her streak will stand only behind Novak Djokovic's 43-match run in 2011 and Roger Federer's run in 2006 of 42 wins.
-
Sat, 04 Jun 2022 05:29 PM
French Open 2022 Live Score: A look at Swiatek's streak
During her unbeaten run of 34 games across seven competitions, Swiatek has lost just seven of her 72 sets while also registering 15 bagels and 11 breadsticks. She also beat seven top-10 players during the run.
-
Sat, 04 Jun 2022 05:19 PM
Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Live Score: Swiatek on the big final
“Being able to be in the final again, it's great, especially when I didn't know actually how I'm gonna play here after so many tournaments that I played."
-
Sat, 04 Jun 2022 05:14 PM
French Open 2022 Final Live Score: Did you know?
Back in 2018, Swiatek was a point away from facing Gauff in the French Open juniors final but eventually lost to Caty McNally after conceding match point. Gauff later won the title. Weeks later, Swiatek won Wimbledon juniors.
-
Sat, 04 Jun 2022 05:10 PM
Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Live Score: Gauff on facing Swiatek
"I have known Iga since she was probably ranked lower, and now that she's No.1, nothing has really changed other than her tennis. But behind the scenes, she's as nice as I think you guys see in the press conferences. I think that's really important and rare to see. I'm really happy to play her specifically, because I always wanted to play her in a final, and I knew it was going to happen eventually, even in juniors that it was going to happen, just from the way our games were both projecting. I just didn't think it would happen so soon.”
-
Sat, 04 Jun 2022 05:06 PM
French Open Final 2022 Live Score: Fun Fact!
This will be the second youngest Major finals since 2000 after the 2021 US Open final between Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez
-
Sat, 04 Jun 2022 05:02 PM
Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Live Score: This will be their 3rd meeting
Swiatek beat Gauff in 2022 Miami Open Round of 16 - 6-3, 6-1
Swiatek beat Gauff in 2021 Rome Masters semi-final - 7-6 (3), 6-3
-
Sat, 04 Jun 2022 04:47 PM
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 2022 French Open final clash between Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff at the Philippe Chatrier in Stade Roland Garros. Stay tuned for more updates!