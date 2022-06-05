French Open 2022 final Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud: Head-to-head tie, key stats, records in line - All you need to know

Injury and protest drama hogged Friday evening on court Philippe Chatrier, but at the end of the long evening, 2022 French Open had its two finalists. 13-time champion Rafael Nadal reached his 14th final at the Roland Garros after third-seeded Alexander Zverev was forced to withdraw with a horrifying ankle injury during the second set of the blockbuster semi-final clash. Later that evening, Nadal's pupil, Casper Ruud channelled his inner Rafa to bounce back from a set down against the very experienced Marin Cilic to reach the final.

Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 leading when Zverev rolled his ankle while looking to play the return from the Spaniard. His is piercing screams of pain echoed through Stade Roland Garros as he was helped into a wheelchair and taken off court. Minutes later, he made his way back, in crutches and conceded the match. Ruud, on the other hand, fended off Cilic with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in his semi-final which was interrupted by an environmental protester who ran onto the court and tied herself to the net.

Ahead of the big final on Sunday on court Philippe Chatrier, we take a look at the head-to-head record, key stats and records in line for the match...

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD:

Ruud and Nadal are yet to face each other on ATP tour. In fact, this will be the first major final with a first-time meeting between two players since the 2008 Australian Open final between Djokovic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

KEY STATS:

Nadal reached his 30th Grand Slam final at the 2022 French Open, joining the elite group of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the 30-plus club. Both the other two members of the Big Three have reached 31 Slam finals.

Nadal however has the best winning rate in a Grand Slam final with 21 wins and 8 losses among the Big Three. Djokovic and Federer are both 20-11.

Nadal is 8-1 in finals against players bidding for their maiden Slam. Stan Wawrinka was the only player to have won beaten Nadal to bag his maiden major back in the2014 Australian Open final.

Nadal has never lost a final at the Roland Garros and all his previous 13 finals have been of either three or four sets. For Ruud, this is his second final on ATP tour, having earlier lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Miami Open final this year.

Rafael Nadal Casper Ruud 1st serve win rate 68.80% 73.50% 2nd serve win rate 59.70% 60.80% Break Points saved 53% (20/38) 62.8% (22/35) 1st-Serve Return Points Won 40.40% 32% 2nd-Serve Return Points Won 58.60% 58% Break Points won 45.8% (39/85) 38% (29/76) Winner-to-Unforced Error Ratio +38 +121

RECORDS CHASING:

Nadal will be aiming for his 14th title at Roland Garros, which in itself can take the joint fourth-spot in the all-time Grand Slam tally alongside Pete Sampras' career tally of 14 majors. Nadal will also be the first player ever to grab an unprecedented 22nd Grand Slam title.

At 36, Nadal will be aiming to become the oldest ever champion at the Roland Garros and third overall after Ken Rosewall (37 years, 1 month and 24 days at the time of his 1972 Australian Open haul), Federer (36 years, 5 months and 7 days at the time of his 2018 Australian Open win) and Rosewall (36 years, 4 months and 5 days at the time of his 1971 Australian Open victory).

At 23, Ruud will be aiming to become the youngest Grand Slam men's champion since Juan Martin Del Potro, 20, at the2009 US Open. He will also become the first tennis player from Norway to win a Grand Slam trophy.

A victory for the youngster will also make him the first-ever player to beat Nadal in theFrench Open final and these econd Scandinavian player to beat Nadal at the Roland Garros after Robin Soderling in 2009.

