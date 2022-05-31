French Open 2022 Live Score, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: In episode 59, can Nadal avenge his 2021 loss to Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, French Open 2022 Quarter-Final Live Score: And here it goes again. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are all set to meet for the record-extending 59th time and for the 17th straight year in what remains the most anticipated 2022 French Open clash. Djokovic leads the head-to-head battle 30-28, but Nadal still has an overwhelming lead on clay winning 19 of those 27 meetings, and 7-2 at Roland Garros. However, one of those two defeats on la terre bateau came in just 12 months back when Djokovic had scripted that masterpiece in Paris with a four-set win. The Serbian has been in top form throughout the tournament this year and is yet to drop a set so far while Nadal, whose foot injury remains a huge concern, will be heading into the tie after having spent four and a half hours to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round. Can Nadal avenge his 2021 defeat or will Djokovic script a magnificent third to inch closer to his 21st Slam?