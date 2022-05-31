French Open 2022 Live Score, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: In episode 59, can Nadal avenge his 2021 loss to Djokovic?
- Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, French Open 2022 Quarter-Final Live Score: Follow Live score and updates of the anticipated quarterfinal clash between Rafael Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic at Stade Roland Garros.
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, French Open 2022 Quarter-Final Live Score: And here it goes again. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are all set to meet for the record-extending 59th time and for the 17th straight year in what remains the most anticipated 2022 French Open clash. Djokovic leads the head-to-head battle 30-28, but Nadal still has an overwhelming lead on clay winning 19 of those 27 meetings, and 7-2 at Roland Garros. However, one of those two defeats on la terre bateau came in just 12 months back when Djokovic had scripted that masterpiece in Paris with a four-set win. The Serbian has been in top form throughout the tournament this year and is yet to drop a set so far while Nadal, whose foot injury remains a huge concern, will be heading into the tie after having spent four and a half hours to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round. Can Nadal avenge his 2021 defeat or will Djokovic script a magnificent third to inch closer to his 21st Slam?
Tue, 31 May 2022 11:36 PM
French Open 2022 Live Score: Meanwhile in Alcaraz vs Zverev
19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz failed to bounce back from two sets down against the third-seeded Zverev as the German held his nerves in the fourth-set tiebreaker to script his first ever top-10 win at a Grand Slam.
Tue, 31 May 2022 11:27 PM
French Open 2022 Live Score: Carlos Moya unhappy with match scheduling
“I wouldn’t say disrespect, but here at Roland-Garros, Rafa has credit. He has won the tournament 13 times, if he has a request, you should listen to him. He is part of the history of Roland-Garros. We know that nobody is bigger than the tournament, nobody is bigger than the Grand Slam, but in the end, it is a question of business and we understand that," said Nadal's coach.
Tue, 31 May 2022 11:25 PM
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Score: Night session an issue?
Nadal (last week): "I don't like to play on clay during the night, because the humidity is higher, the ball is slower, and there can be very heavy conditions especially when it's cold. I think that makes a big difference between the way tennis is played on clay during the night and during the day."
Djokovic: "All I will say is Rafa and I would make different requests."
Tue, 31 May 2022 11:18 PM
French Open 2022 Live Score: The Rafael Nadal concern
The recurring foot injury denied his march in Rome as he had lost to Denis Shapovalov in round of 16. The injury was the biggest talking point ahead of this French Open, but Nadal did not speak about his extent until after his five-set win against Auger-Aliassime.
“Being honest, every match that I play here I do not know if it will be the last match here in Roland-Garros in my tennis career. That is my situation now. I went through a tough process again with my foot. I do not know what will happen in the near future with my career, so I am just trying to enjoy and fight as much as I can to keep living the dream," he had said.
Tue, 31 May 2022 11:13 PM
French Open 2022 Live Score: 13-time champion on facing Djokovic
“I didn't play these kind of matches for the past three months, so [it is] going to be a big challenge for me. Of course he already won I think [his] past nine matches in a row, winning in Rome and now winning here in straight sets every match. Probably he will be confident. I know how my situation is and I accept it well. I’m going to fight for it.
“I am in [the] quarter-finals of Roland Garros. Two weeks and a half ago, even if I had good hopes, positive hopes after Rome, I [didn’t even] know if I would be able to be here. So just enjoying the fact that I am here for one more year. And being honest, every match that I play here, I don't know if [it is] going to be my last match here in Roland Garros in my tennis career. That's my situation now.”
Tue, 31 May 2022 11:06 PM
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Score: World No.1 on facing Nadal
“Playing Nadal in Roland Garros is always a physical battle.”
Tue, 31 May 2022 10:59 PM
French Open 2022 Live Score: Djokovic calls Roland Garros “hardest slam”
“It took me years and years to win the title here. Of course I had some big heartbreaks on the court here, many finals lost and semi-finals, thrilling marathon matches, mostly against Rafa prior to 2016. Of course it was very special, very emotional to clinch that title in '16. It was a huge relief more than anything, really.”
Tue, 31 May 2022 10:53 PM
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Score: Fun Fact!
31 per cent of their meetings have been in Rome Masters and at Roland Garros - nine each - and Nadal leads 13-5.
Another, this is for the 17th straight year, the two will meet on the court, their first going back to 2006 at Roland Garros where Djokovic had retired after going two sets down in the quarterfinal.
Tue, 31 May 2022 10:47 PM
French Open 2022 Live Score: Who leads the head-to-head tie?
Djokovic stands ahead with 30-28 record. However, Nadal leads 19-8 on clay and 7-2 at Roland Garros. Nadal has also won 3 of their last five meetings, his last loss happening at the 2021 French Open in the semi-final round.
Tue, 31 May 2022 10:44 PM
Nadal vs Djokovic Live Score: It's chapter no. 59!
59 is the most times two rivals have faced each other on court in Open Era in men's singles. The next is between Federer and Djokovic (50), followed by Federer-Nadal (40). Overall, this is the second highest in Open Era after 80 meetings between Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova.
Tue, 31 May 2022 10:33 PM
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 2022 French Open quarterfinal clash between Rafael Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic at the Philippe Chatrier in Stade Roland Garros. Stay tuned for more updates!