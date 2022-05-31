French Open 2022 Live Streaming, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: When and where to watch Djokovic vs Nadal

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal resume their rivalry on Tuesday (Wednesday in Indian time) when the two tennis greats face each other in the quarter-finals of the 2022 French Open. Spaniard Nadal had won the French Open four years in a row before losing to eventual champion Djokovic in the semi-finals last year - just the third time he had been beaten at the claycourt major since his debut in 2005.

That was also the last of the 58 career showdowns between the pair and Djokovic has looked in peak form at this year's tournament, having not dropped a set in his four rounds. Djokovic, who was forced to miss the Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status against Covid-19 and his subsequent deportation from Melbourne amid a media frenzy, is desperate to win in Paris and pull level with Nadal's major haul of 21.

They arrived in Paris with contrasting build-ups to the claycourt major. While Djokovic looked in top form during his Rome triumph, Nadal was troubled by a chronic foot problem and lost in the Madrid quarter-finals before a third-round exit in Rome.

Here are the live streaming details of Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open quarter-final:

Where is the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open quarter-final?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open quarter-final will take place at the the Stade Roland Garros's Court Philip Chatrier.

When does the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open quarter-final start?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open quarter-final will start at 12:15 am IST on Wednesday (May 30).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open quarter-final?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open quarter-final will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open quarter-final?

The live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open quarter-final will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, and latest updates of here at hindustantimes.com

