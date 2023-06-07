French Open 2023: Coco Gauff knocked out by defending champion Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek beat Coco Gauff in a repeat of the 2022 final to a book a place for herself in the last four. The Polish defending champion romped to a 6-4, 6-2 win. Swiatek will now take on Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the last four as she continues her bid for a third crown in four years at Roland Garros and her fourth Grand Slam title overall.

Gauff had lost to Swiatek in the final of the 2022 French Open. (REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swiatek had drawn first blood after which Gauff hit back to level up at 3-3. The world No.1 got back on track to take the advantage in the clash with a superb crosscourt winner. She then went on to dominate the rest of the first set. Swiatek took a tumble at the net after nearly being struck by a Gauff rocket before producing a tight hold for a 2-1 lead in the next set and dusted herself off to grab another break with a perfectly placed lob. She settled the contest by pouncing on Gauff's serve again and finished when the 19-year-old found the net

Swiatek will now face 14th seed Haddad Mia, who is the first Brazilian woman since 1968 to have reached a Grand Slam semi-final. Haddad Mia stunned seventh seed Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 earlier in the day. This was her second consecutive comeback win, with the Brazilian's fourth round win over Sorribes Tormo breaking the record for the longest WTA match of the year at 3 hours, 51 minutes. The 27-year-old won the match 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON