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French Open boss rejects electronic line-calling despite Casper Ruud controversy: ‘Machine is not 100 per cent reliable’

The WTA and ATP have called for machine-generated rulings for red-clay events. But for Grand Slam organisers, it's optional.

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 06:50 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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French Open director Amelie Mauresmo claimed on Monday that electronic line-calling isn't 100 per cent reliable on clay courts, maintaining that there are no immediate plans to introduce it at Roland Garros. Her comments come after a controversial line-call during Casper Ruud's defeat against Joao Fonseca.

French Open director Amelie Mauresmo rejected the idea of electronic line-calling at the French Open.(REUTERS)

During the second-set tiebreaker, with Ruud 8-7 up, a spectator pointed out that Fonseca's forehand down the line had landed out. The chair umpire checked the mark and ruled in the Brazilian's favour, ruling that his shot was in and awarding him the point. An electronic line-calling on television showed that it was actually out.

Also Read: Jannik Sinner health concern raised as ex-player explains reason behind French Open collapse: ‘I heard he had a virus’

Speaking to reporters, Mauresmo said, "What we observed at the clay-court tournaments leading up to Roland Garros is that the reliability of this system is not absolute."

Fonseca ended up clinching a dramatic four-set victory against Ruud in their Round of 16 showdown, backing up his win over Novak Djokovic. The Brazilian won 7-5, 7-6 (10/8), 5-7, 6-2 to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. The 19-year-old will face Jakub Mensik.

He fought well against Ruud, a two-time French Open finalist, in a contest that lasted three hours and 55 minutes.

Speaking after his win, Fonseca said, "It was tough, Casper plays good here, he's a very experienced guy and he knows how to play here on this court."

"It was tough in the beginning but I played well in the important moments in the first and second sets."

 
french open tennis casper ruud
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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