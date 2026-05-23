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French Open crisis deepens as top stars limit media duties in coordinated protest over revenue split

Women's singles defending champion Coco Gauff answered only 10 questions in her pre-tournament press conference.

Published on: May 23, 2026 02:32 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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A huge chunk of the world's top 10 women's and men's players will limit their media duties at the French Open, which begins on Sunday at Roland Garros. It is the players' planned protest due to concerns about prize money. Players feel they are only paid 15 per cent of Grand Slam revenue and are demanding 22 per cent instead.

Italy's Jannik Sinner speaks to reporters during Media Day ahead of the French Open.(AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)

During her pre-tournament press conference, defending champion Coco Gauff answered only 10 questions and then left. Some players like Aryna Sabalenka have even expressed a desire to boycott the tournament, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic handed tricky French Open draw, possible final showdown vs Jannik Sinner awaits

"It shows a lot of us are all on the same page and have kind of a collective action other than just having conversations," Gauff said.

"This is the first real point of action we have done," she added.

Djokovic's pre-match press conference lasted 14 minutes and 48 seconds. He claimed he wasn't officially participating in the protest, but he did voice his concerns about the issue. "Golf is a good example of a professional individual global sport that has been through and is still going through very challenging times in terms of the governance and splitting tours and players," he said.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner said, "I think it's something good because without us events are not possible to play."

"It's about the respect. We have to wait for over a year for just a small response... the best 10 players - it's not nice."

 
french open coco gauff jannik sinner
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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