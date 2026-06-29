French Open finalist Maja Chwalinska tumbles out of Wimbledon after fall on match point

French Open finalist Maja Chwalinska crashed to a shock Wimbledon first-round defeat against Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew on Monday after suffering an injury on match point.

Poland's Maja Chwalinska reacts during her first round match against Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Just weeks after her fairytale run as a qualifier at Roland Garros, Chwalinska was unable to recapture her clay-court magic on the grass of the All England Club.

The Polish 20th seed, beaten by Mirra Andreeva in the French Open final, took the first set against Sawangkaew, but crumbled over the final two sets as the world number 164 clinched a memorable 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory.

Chwalinska said the tie began to slip away from her when she sustained an ankle injury in a failed attempt to convert a match point in the second set.

ALSO READ: Jannik Sinner suffers scary fall at Wimbledon as umpire rushes from chair to check on World No. 1

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "I fell and I felt my ankle. I wanted to continue, but it definitely didn't help me later on," Chwalinska said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I fell and I felt my ankle. I wanted to continue, but it definitely didn't help me later on," Chwalinska said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"It's Wimbledon. I don't want to retire in Wimbledon. I got cramps everywhere. I don't take a huge risk on my health, it's gonna be okay.

“But, yeah, I think I would have many regrets if I would retire, so I just wanted to continue.”