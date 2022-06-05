Rafael Nadal wins 14th French Open title, steamrolls Casper Ruud in men’s singles final

Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open title as he beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final of the tournament on Sunday. This is also Nadal's 22nd Grand Slam title, as he extends his lead over Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer (both at 20).

Nadal hardly broke a sweat throughout the entire game against Ruud, a former trainee at the Spaniard's own tennis academy, as he became the oldest men's champion at Roland Garros. Nadal's triumph in Paris came two days after his 36th birthday.

Nadal, seeded fifth, cruised through the opening set and bagged 11 games in a row after being broken early in the second.

He converted his second championship point with a backhand winner down the line to stay on track for the calendar Grand Slam after also winning this year's Australian Open.

The Spaniard’s first triumph in Paris came in 2005 at age 19. No man or woman ever has won the singles trophy at any major event more than his 14 in Paris. And no man has won more Grand Slam titles than Nadal.

Given his age, and, of more concern, the chronic pain in his left foot that has been an off-and-on problem for years, Nadal has said repeatedly in recent days that he can never be sure whether each match at Court Philippe Chatrier might be his last.

Doesn’t really seem much reason to quit now, though, considering that he navigated his way past four French Open opponents ranked in the top 10 (No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round, No. 1 Djokovic in the quarterfinals, No. 3 Alexander Zverev — who stopped because of a foot injury — in the semifinals, and then No. 8 Ruud).

