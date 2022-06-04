Watch: French Open winner Iga Swiatek's priceless reaction after meeting Robert Lewandowski at Roland Garros goes viral

World number one Iga Swiatek added a second French Open title in her trophy cabinet as she secured a dominant win over Coco Gauff in the finals of the women's singles event at the Roland Garros on Saturday. The 21-year-old quashed the American 6-1 6-3.

Swiatek imperious display, which was a blend of power, poise and precision, was too much to handle for the 18-year-old Gauff, who never recovered from a shaky start in her maiden Grand Slam final.

With this win, Swiatek extended her winning run, which currently stands at 35. This is also the longest unbeaten streak since Venus Williams in 2000.

Soon after her win, she was greeted by another Polish forward Robert Lewandowski, who enjoyed the proceedings from the stands. The video of the two icons in their respective field was shared on the official account of French Open with the caption: “Two legends”.

Swiatek, in fact, was stunned to see the Poland international in the stands as the two greeted each other after the contest.

"Two years ago winning this was something amazing. This time I feel I worked hard to get here. It was pretty tough, the pressure was big," said Swiatek after sobbing when the Polish anthem was being played.

"Thank you fans for the support, for coming, all the Polish flags I see there," she added, also thanking her team.

"I am happy that every piece has finally come together."

Lewandowski, on the other hand, is hot news in the transfer market after he publicly expressed that his “story at Bayern is over” during a press conference with the Polish national team.

While Barcelona had earlier emerged as the forerunner in roping the forward but reports have emerged of English giants Chelsea also showing interest in signing the Polish footballer.

-with Reuters inputs

