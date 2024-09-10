Burgers, fries and a lot of margaritas: Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner unleash cheat-day to celebrate iconic US Open win

Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner may have both tasted what a Grand Slam victory feels like in the past but their victory at Flushing Meadows this weekend marked the first time they had won the US Open. Both players beat American home favourites in the final, with Sabalenka beating Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 and Sinner winning 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 over Taylor Fritz. Sabalenka and Sinner have both won two Grand Slam titles this year.

Both the champions appeared together with their trophies on the Today Show on Monday and spoke about how they celebrated their victory. “Spent time with the team, had fun. We had drinks, good food. We need to feel this relief,” said Sabalenka. When asked by the anchor if there were any margaritas involved, Sabalenka responded by saying: “A lot of margaritas.”

Sinner joked that he wasn't as lavish. "I am a bit cheaper I guess. I always love to celebrate with food. I love food. Even if I am like this," he said holding up his pinky finger to indicate his lean physique. “I love hamburgers and french fries. Obviously, later we celebrate in a different way.”

A new era in tennis at the US Open

Both Sabalenka and Sinner's victories marked significant moments in the women's and men's games. Sinner's win is arguably the prominent one in that aspect as it confirmed that Serbian great Novak Djokovic finished the year without a Grand Slam title. It marked the first time in more than two decades that none of the "Big Three" of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer claimed a Grand Slam title.

With Federer retired and Nadal struggling to get back on court due to injuries, Novak Djokovic was the last man of that golden generation standing at Flushing Meadows, but the Serb crashed out in the third round to Australian Alexei Popyrin. This is also Sinner's second Grand Slam victory this year and of his career, having won his first ever Major at the Australian Open earlier this year.

With most big stars struggling for fitness in the women's game, Sabalenka has emerged as a consistent contender for Grand Slam titles. She has had her fair share of troubles though. The Belarusian retained her title at the Australian Open but took a mid-season break to address health and fitness concerns after suffering a back injury in Rome. She also sat out Wimbledon due to a shoulder injury.