Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / 'Future husband': world number one Barty announces engagement
tennis

'Future husband': world number one Barty announces engagement

"Future husband," the Australian wrote in a caption to a photo posted on Instagram that showed the smiling couple embracing with her engagement ring in full view.
'Future husband': world number one Barty announces engagement(AP)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Reuters |

World number one Ash Barty announced her engagement to longtime partner Garry Kissick on social media on Tuesday.

"Future husband," the Australian wrote in a caption to a photo posted on Instagram that showed the smiling couple embracing with her engagement ring in full view.

Barty, 25, will finish the year ranked world number one for the third consecutive time after winning five tournaments this season including Wimbledon to claim her second major title.

She last competed at the U.S. Open in September before returning home to Australia, and can expect the strong support of fans in Melbourne Park at January's Australian Open.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ash barty
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
BHU Result 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Matrix Resurrections
Ramayan Express
Vir
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP