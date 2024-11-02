‘Greatest tennis player of all time is…’: Bopanna ends GOAT debate between Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal

The GOAT debate in tennis has always been between Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. In recent times, the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have been predicted to enter that level in the future. Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Switzerland's Roger Federer and Spain's Rafael Nadal pose for a photo.(AP)

So, India tennis legend Rohan Bopanna decided to end the debate with his take on the greatest in tennis history. Speaking in an interview to Clay, Bopanna said, "The greatest tennis player of all time is Novak Djokovic. His consistency over the years has been incredible. Novak has broken so many barriers. What he has done is amazing. Who has had the biggest impact on our sport? I still say Djokovic."

The Serbian is currently fourth in the ATP rankings. He has been ranked No. 1 for a record total of 428 weeks in a record 13 different years by the ATP, and has finished as the year-end No. 1 a record eight times. He has clinched a record 24 Grand Slam men's singles titles, including a record ten Australian Open titles.

Djokovic's rivalry against Nadal has been pure entertainment for tennis fans in the Open Era. They have faced each other 60 times, with Djokovic leading 31-29 overall. He leads on hard courts 20-7, and Nadal leads on clay 20-9, and they are tied on grass 2-2. Djokovic is the only player to have defeated Nadal in all four majors.

Djokovic's rivalry with Federer is also considered to be historic by fans. They have faced each other 50 times, with Djokovic leading 27-23, including 13-6 in finals. Djokovic leads on hard courts 20-18 and on grass 3-1, and they are tied 4-4 on clay. He is the player with most wins vs Federer and the only player to beat the Swiss legend multiple times at his most successful major tournaments, four times at the Australian Open, thrice at the US Open, three times at the Year-end Championship, and also thrice at the final of Wimbledon.