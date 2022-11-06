Holger Rune scripts three spectacular records with stunning win against Novak Djokovic to claim Paris Masters title

Novak Djokovic and Paris Masters is a love affair secret to none. Sunday was his eighth final at Bercy and only once did he lose in the summit clash in this part of Paris. The six-time winner and defending champion was gunning for an unprecedented seventh and cap off an incredible return to tennis with a third consecutive title after missing out on the North American hardcourt swing. But Djokovic was stopped by a fearless 19-year-old, Holger Rune, in an epic three-setter as the Danish lifted his maiden Masters 1000 title. With the 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win, Rune scripted three spectacular records.

Rune's loss in the opening set indicated towards a usual script in Paris Masters. Djokovic looked at his imperious best. But Rune bounced, not once but on two occasions to pull off the stunner. He won the second set and then dug deep from 1-3 deficit in the decider before saving six break points in the final game to lift the biggest title of his career.

This was Rune's fourth consecutive ATP tour final and has now won 19 of last 21 matches. He won the title in Sofia Open, then Stockholm, followed by Basel and finally now in Paris.

His title-winning run at Bercy saw Rune beat five top-10 opponents - as he moved past Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the final - making him the only ever player to achieve this feat at an ATP event. He also became the youngest ever Paris Masters champion since Boris Becker had lifted the title at the age of 18 in 1986. The victory has also guaranteed him a spot in the top-10 of the ATP rankings chart making him the first Danish player to achieve the feat.

