Home / Sports / Tennis / Holger Rune scripts three spectacular records with stunning win against Novak Djokovic to claim Paris Masters title

Holger Rune scripts three spectacular records with stunning win against Novak Djokovic to claim Paris Masters title

tennis
Published on Nov 06, 2022 10:42 PM IST

Djokovic was stopped by a fearless 19-year-old, Holger Rune, in an epic three-setter as the Danish lifted his maiden Masters 1000 title. With the win, Rune scripted three spectacular records.

Denmark's Holger Rune (L) is congratulated by Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning his men's singles final tennis match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic
Denmark's Holger Rune (L) is congratulated by Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning his men's singles final tennis match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic
ByHT Sports Desk

Novak Djokovic and Paris Masters is a love affair secret to none. Sunday was his eighth final at Bercy and only once did he lose in the summit clash in this part of Paris. The six-time winner and defending champion was gunning for an unprecedented seventh and cap off an incredible return to tennis with a third consecutive title after missing out on the North American hardcourt swing. But Djokovic was stopped by a fearless 19-year-old, Holger Rune, in an epic three-setter as the Danish lifted his maiden Masters 1000 title. With the 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win, Rune scripted three spectacular records.

Rune's loss in the opening set indicated towards a usual script in Paris Masters. Djokovic looked at his imperious best. But Rune bounced, not once but on two occasions to pull off the stunner. He won the second set and then dug deep from 1-3 deficit in the decider before saving six break points in the final game to lift the biggest title of his career.

This was Rune's fourth consecutive ATP tour final and has now won 19 of last 21 matches. He won the title in Sofia Open, then Stockholm, followed by Basel and finally now in Paris.

His title-winning run at Bercy saw Rune beat five top-10 opponents - as he moved past Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the final - making him the only ever player to achieve this feat at an ATP event. He also became the youngest ever Paris Masters champion since Boris Becker had lifted the title at the age of 18 in 1986. The victory has also guaranteed him a spot in the top-10 of the ATP rankings chart making him the first Danish player to achieve the feat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
paris masters novak djokovic
paris masters novak djokovic

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out