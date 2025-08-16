How one on-court blunder cost Jannik Sinner's upcoming Cincinnati opponent without a sponsor; continues to compete solo

Unheralded and unsponsored, French qualifier Terence Atmane has electrified the Cincinnati Masters, carving a path into the semi-finals. At just 23 years old, the left-handed underdog has defied expectations; ranked 136 in the world at the start of the week, Atmane delivered a stunning statement by defeating World No. 9 Holger Rune 6-2, 6-3 in Thursday’s quarter-final. The victory, accomplished in just one hour and 13 minutes, followed his earlier upset of World No. 4 Taylor Fritz. Terence Atmane of France serves to Holger Rune of Denmark during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 14, 2025 (Getty Images via AFP)

With these back-to-back triumphs, Atmane became the first qualifier to reach the Cincinnati Masters last four since 2015 and the first Frenchman to do so since Richard Gasquet in 2019.

Atmane’s journey began in the qualifying rounds, where he fought through two matches just to reach the main draw. Against Rune, he unleashed a commanding performance, striking 14 forehand winners and controlling the rallies with remarkable poise. The display marked a sharp turnaround from a 2025 season in which he had only managed a single tour-level victory prior to this week, highlighting the intensity of his recent surge.

Now, Atmane faces World No. 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals. Regardless of the outcome, the Frenchman’s ranking will leap 67 spots to No. 69 in the ATP men’s singles list, marking a career-best position. His prize money for the tournament has already reached USD 332,160, surpassing the USD 310,376 he earned all season before Cincinnati.

"I don't think any words can describe how I feel right now," Atmane said after his quarter-final triumph. "It's pretty insane to be honest. I cannot believe it. Being here in the semi-finals of a Masters 1000, breaking into the Top 100 and even more with the win tonight - it's also a lot of money for me, so it's going to be very helpful for my career. It means a lot to me. I'm very emotional about it."

Why is Atmane without a sponsor?

The week has also served as personal vindication for Atmane, who lost his sponsorship deal with Asics in September 2024 after appearing on court in Shanghai wearing Nike trainers. Since then, he has competed without a clothing or shoe sponsor, relying entirely on his own resources.

Meanwhile, Sinner secured his semi-final berth with an emphatic 6-0, 6-2 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime, marking his first victory over the Canadian in three meetings. With the win, Sinner extended his hard-court winning streak to 25 matches, joining an exclusive club of players in this century to achieve such a feat—following the footsteps of the Big Four: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray.