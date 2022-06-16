Home / Sports / Tennis / Hurkacz beats Humbert in Halle, Medvedev wins opener
Hurkacz beats Humbert in Halle, Medvedev wins opener

Russia's Daniil Medvedev(REUTERS)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 08:31 AM IST
AP |

Defending champion Ugo Humbert and the second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas were both eliminated from the Halle Open in the second round on Wednesday.

Humbert lost to Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 6-3, and Nick Kyrgios fought back to beat Tsitsipas 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 at the grass-court tournament.

Tsitsipas hit 18 aces but Kyrgios stayed resolute, saving seven of the eight eight break points he faced to win in 2 hours, 5 minutes.

The Australian wild-card entry next faces Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated Sebastian Korda 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 earlier.

The fifth-seeded Hurkacz saved three of the four break points he faced against Humbert. He will next play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals. The Canadian player defeated Mackenzie McDonald 7-6 (7), 6-1 in their second-round match.

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev advanced by beating David Goffin 6-3, 6-2. The Russian will next play Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round.

Medvedev, who reclaimed the top spot in the ATP rankings on Monday, is bidding for his first title of the year.

