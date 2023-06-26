Hurlingham Classic: Matches, Time, Streaming details - All you need to know about Djokovic's 2023 pre-Wimbledon event

The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic is set to return to the Hurlingham Tennis Club in London this week, as some of the ATP’s finest players set out for a week spent on grass courts preparing for Wimbledon. The tournament is an exhibition event with no points at stake, and a good opportunity to watch top players go head to head on a surface that only hosts one major event on the calendar, as a curtain-raiser to the most prestigious tournament next week.

Novak Djokovic will be chasing a record 8th Wimbledon title

The main attraction for spectators at the Giorgio Armani Classic will be the presence of the world’s two best players — recently re-crowned world number one sensation Carlos Alcaraz, and the man who broke the record for grand slams not even a month ago, Novak Djokovic. They will be joined by other notable members of the ATP’s top 10.

Djokovic will face off against a new entrant of that class, American Frances Tiafoe, whose victory at the Stuttgart Open earned him his debut in the top 10. It will be the first time fans will get to watch Djokovic on grass this season, since the Serb opted out of the ATP events to preserve his body.

The match of the tournament, however, might be the contest between Alcaraz and number six ranked Holger Rune, whose aim will be set on a strong finish at Wimbledon carrying him into the top 5. These two players are at the forefront of a very exciting group of young players who promise to be the future of men’s tennis. They are also joined by teenaged Franchman Luca van Assche, the youngest player in the ATP’s top 100.

Alcaraz will also face Dominic Thiem, the Austrian still struggling to find a way back to the very top after a series of terrible injuries. Thiem will then face off against Stan Wawrinka, a pair of battles between US Open champions.

Here are the streaming details for the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic:

Who will be playing at 2023 Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic?

The event will witness combination of present ATP players and former tennis stars, referred to as 'Legends' in the fixture. The present players include Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, and Stan Wawrinka.

What is the format for 2023 Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic?

The ATP Tour players will play in a series of singles matches.

What is the fixture for the ATP Tour players in 2023 Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic?

27 June: Cameron Norrie vs Frances Tiafoe

28 June: Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune / Stanislas Wawrinka vs TBC

29 June: Cameron Norrie vs Casper Ruud / Novak Djokovic vs Frances Tiafoe

30 June: Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominic Thiem / Alexander Zverev vs Jiri Lehecka

1 July: Casper Ruud vs Dominic Thiem / Luca van Assche vs TBC

Where can the live streaming of 2023 Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic be watched?

The Live streaming of all the matches at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic can be watched on their Facebook channel and website.

