'I love you little sis': Tiger Woods pens inspiring message for ‘greatest’ Serena Williams after US Open exit

Serena Williams' campaign at the US Open came to an end on Sunday, as the tennis icon endured a 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 defeat against Ajla Tomljanovic, after putting a spirited fight. The match could well be the final time we saw the 23-time Grand Slam winner on the tennis court. Williams had previously indicated that she would be hanging up her boot following her campaign at the Flushing Meadows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after her defeat several fans and even the biggest sporting icons took to Twitter and hailed the tennis legend for her achievements in the sport. Tiger Woods was among the many sports icons, who congratulated Williams on a stellar career and lauded her for inspiring people to pursue their dreams.

“@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!” Woods tweeted shortly after her match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Woods and Williams, both considered as legends in their respective disciplines, are known to be good friends and the mutual admiration they share for each other tells us why. After her second-round win at the US Open against World no two Anett Kontaveit, Williams stated that she discussed the idea of retirement with the golfer and had also hailed Woods' role in lifting her career.

Also Read: Roger Federer's priceless message to Serena Williams after emotional US Open exit

“He's one of the reasons I'm here, one of the main reasons I'm still playing," she said. "So, we talked a lot. He was really trying to get me motivated. There's a few people, but we were like, ‘Okay, we can do this together,’ you know?"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It was good because I didn't know what I wanted to do. I was just lost, so many questions," she added. "When you can rely on someone like that, I mean, my goodness, he's Tiger Woods, it was really helpful to get clarity,” Williams had then said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail