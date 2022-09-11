Iga Swiatek channels her inner ‘Chandler Bing’ in epic tweet after spotting Friends star Matthew Perry at US Open final

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 11, 2022

World no 1 Iga Swiatek clinched her third Grand Slam title, defeating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the finals of US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 21-year-old tennis star from Poland had earlier won the French Open in June for the second time and after clinching the silverware in New York she became the first female since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to collect two major titles in a single season.

Despite the emphatic straight sets victory over her opponent, Swiatek was overwhelmed by the presence of Friends star Matthew Perry, popularly known as Chandler Bing, who was present at the arena during the women's singles final. In fact she dedicated a tweet to the actor after the match, which indirectly reveals how big a fan she is of Chandler.

"Me when I really wanted to be focused but I saw @MatthewPerry on the screen during the changeover. Could this BE any more exciting?" she tweeted.

The official social media accounts of US Open also celebrated Perry's presence at the courtside. “We love when our Friends come to the #USOpen,” it tweeted, sharing a video of the actor watching the action.

As per reports Perry attended the match with a couple of other friends and goddaughter Tara.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Roland Garros earlier this year, when Swiatek won the French Open after defeating Coco Gauff in the finals. Then it was Poland and Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski, who was seen cheering for the Pole. The two then had also exchanged pleasantries after the match, which she won 6-1 6-3.

