Home / Sports / Tennis / Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 Final Live Score: Maiden Slam, world no.1 ranking at stake in summit clash
Live

Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 Final Live Score: Maiden Slam, world no.1 ranking at stake in summit clash

tennis
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 01:15 AM IST

Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Score: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the US Open 2022 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud on Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York where both the young guns will be vying for their first Grand Slam trophy and the world no.1 ranking

Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 Final Live Score:
Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 Final Live Score:(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Score: There will be a new name on the trophy at the US Open 2022, as teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz takes on Casper Ruud in the final of the men's singles on Sunday. There will a lot more than the title at stake, as the winner will also jump to no.1 spot in the men's rankings. If it's the 19-year-old Alcaraz, he would become the youngest Grand Slam champion since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who was also 19 when he won the French Open in 2005, and the youngest No. 1 since the computer rankings began in 1973. Ruud, meanwhile, gets his second chance at a first major title, having lost to Nadal in June at the French Open. He will become the first Norwegian player to be No. 1 with a victory, but he is 0-5 against top-10 players in Grand Slam matches.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 12, 2022 01:15 AM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live Score: Winners to unforced errors

    Alcaraz: 269/222

    Ruud: 206/203

  • Sep 12, 2022 01:10 AM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live: Return stats

    Alcaraz -

    Receiving points won: 44%

    1st serve return: 35.2%

    2nd serve return: 56.2%

    Break points won: 45/98

    Ruud-

    Receiving points won: 39.5%

    1st serve return: 31.3%

    2nd serve return: 51.3%

    Break points won: 35/84

  • Sep 12, 2022 01:05 AM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live: Serve stats

    Alcaraz - 

    1st serve in: 68.4%

    1st serve win: 67.5

    2nd serve win: 56.6

    Break points saved: 39/60

    Ruud -

    1st serve in: 64.3%

    1st serve win: 77%

    2nd serve win: 56.5%

    Break points saved: 27/41

  • Sep 12, 2022 01:02 AM IST

    US Open Final Live Score: Key stat from Ruud's run to the final

    Ruud is the first ever Norwegian player to have reached the US Open final.

  • Sep 12, 2022 12:55 AM IST

    US Open Final Live Score: Key stats from Alcaraz's run to the final

    At 19, he is the youngest major finalist since Nadal in 2005 French Open and US Open finalist since Pete Sampras in 1990. He is also the first player since Andre Agassi in 2005 US Open in men's tennis to have reached the final having won three straight five-setter ties.

  • Sep 12, 2022 12:48 AM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live: Ruud recalls his French Open final vs Nadal

    “I mean, Roland Garros, the final, [Nadal] obviously gave me a good beating,” said Ruud. “After the final I said, If I ever reach one again, I hope it is not Rafa on the other side of the court in Roland Garros, because it's sort of an impossible task I think for any player. I'm happy that it's not Rafa on clay.

    “I hope it can have prepared me a little bit. At least I know a little bit what I'm facing when I'm stepping on the court, seeing the trophy on the back of the court, seeing tons of celebrities. Even in Roland Garros, there were royal families there watching. That was a little bit new experience for me. I hope I can be more ready for that on Sunday.”

  • Sep 12, 2022 12:40 AM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live: Ruud has his plans in place for Alcaraz

    "I think if I want to beat Carlos, I'll need to play very precise with all the shots that I hit. Especially try to keep him a little bit further back in the court, to play with good depth and length on all my shots."

    “If he steps in, he can do anything with the ball. He can rip a winner. He also has great touch with the dropshot. I think he has one of the best dropshots on tour. He can do both shots back and forth, it will sort of get you off guard sometimes with the dropshot. If you play with good depth and good length, it's tougher to hit dropshots. That will be something that I will try to focus on.”

  • Sep 12, 2022 12:36 AM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live: Alcaraz on facing Ruud in the final

    "I feel capable of beating him again. He has already played a Grand Slam final, and for me everything will be new. But everything new in my career I have faced in a good way. I hope to do the same on Sunday. I'm going to try to show my best version."

  • Sep 12, 2022 12:32 AM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud Live Score: Head-to-head tie

    Alcaraz has a 2-0 record against Ruud. He won both the matches in straight set, the last being at the Miami Open final earlier this year where Ruud conceded a 4-1 lead to go down 5-7, 4-6.

  • Sep 12, 2022 12:28 AM IST

    US Open Final Live: World No.1 ranking scenario

    Five players were vying for the spot against Daniil Medvedev - Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ruud and Alcaraz. Tsitsipas lost in the first round while Medvedev and Nadal lost in last 16. The battle for the top spot is now down to Ruud and Alcaraz. The US Open winner takes home the ATP ranking crown. 

  • Sep 12, 2022 12:25 AM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live: Maiden Slam at stake

    Alcaraz and Ruud will be aiming to claim their respective maiden Grand Slam trophy. The 19-year-old Spaniard is into his first ever major final while Ruud has had the experience of playing in a Grand Slam summit clash against the legendary Rafael Nadal at French Open earlier this year. 

  • Sep 12, 2022 12:18 AM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live: Why will this be the most special US Open final ever

    1. This is the first ever Grand Slam men's singles final where two competitors will be fighting for their maiden major and the world no.1 ranking

    2. This will be the first ever Grand Slam men's singles final where two players, who have never held the top ranking spot before, will be vying for the ATP ranking crown.

    3. This is the first time since 2003 where ATP will have a new world no.1 player after the US Open final

  • Sep 12, 2022 12:11 AM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live: Road to final for Ruud

    SF: bt Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2

    QF: bt Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

    Round 4: bt Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2

    Round 3: bt Tommy Paul 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 6-0

    Round 2: bt Tim van Rijthoven 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

    Round 1: bt Kyle Edmund 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

  • Sep 12, 2022 12:06 AM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live: Road to final for Alcaraz

    SF: bt Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3

    QF: bt Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 6-7 (0/7), 7-5, 6-3

    Round 4: bt Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

    Round 3: bt Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

    Round 2: bt Federico Coria 6-2, 6-1, 7-5

    Round 1: bt Sebastian Baez 7-5, 7-5, 2-0 (walkover)

  • Sep 12, 2022 12:00 AM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the US Open 2022 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud on Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us open

Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live Score: Maiden Slam at stake

tennis
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 01:10 AM IST

Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Score: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the US Open 2022 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud on Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York where both the young guns will be vying for their first Grand Slam trophy and the world no.1 ranking

Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 Final Live Score:(PTI)
Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 Final Live Score:(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Chennai back on the world tennis map

tennis
Published on Sep 11, 2022 10:28 PM IST

A WTA tournament returns to India after a four-year gap in the southern city that was home to a popular ATP event until 2017 that had featured Rafael Nadal and Carlos Moya.

File image of Ankita Raina.(File)
File image of Ankita Raina.(File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
Close Story

US Open: Iga Swiatek, the hard court queen

tennis
Published on Sep 11, 2022 09:48 PM IST

The 21-year-old Polish player adds the US Open to her two Roland Garros wins by subduing Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in straight sets in the women’s singles final

Iga Swiatek reacts while playing against Ons Jabeur during US Open final(AFP)
Iga Swiatek reacts while playing against Ons Jabeur during US Open final(AFP)
ByRutvick Mehta, Mumbai
Close Story

US Open Final, Alcaraz vs Ruud: Where the battle could be decided

tennis
Published on Sep 11, 2022 04:01 PM IST

Ahead of the blockbuster meeting on Arthur Ashe between Alcaraz and Ruud, we take a tactical dive into the factors that could decide the US Open final.

Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz(Miami Open)
Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz(Miami Open)
ByAratrick Mondal, Kolkata
Close Story

Rohan Bopanna withdraws from Davis Cup due to knee injury

tennis
Updated on Sep 11, 2022 02:57 PM IST

2017 French Open mixed doubles champion Rohan Bopanna informed on social media that he was advised an indefinite rest before he starts to compete again.

India's Rohan Bopanna in action.(AP)
India's Rohan Bopanna in action.(AP)
ANI |
Close Story

Iga Swiatek channels her inner Chandler Bing in epic tweet after US Open win

tennis
Published on Sep 11, 2022 01:05 PM IST

World no 1 Iga Swiatek clinched her third Grand Slam title, defeating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the finals of US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

US Open winner Iga Swiatek and Matthew Perry
US Open winner Iga Swiatek and Matthew Perry
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

US Open Final: When and where to watch Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz

tennis
Published on Sep 11, 2022 12:12 PM IST

US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Streaming Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud: Casper Ruud will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final of the ongoing US Open 2022. Here are the live streaming and when, where to watch details.

Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz in action during the US Open 2022.(REUTERS/AFP)
Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz in action during the US Open 2022.(REUTERS/AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

US Open final Alcaraz vs Ruud: H2H tie, key stats - All you need to know

tennis
Published on Sep 11, 2022 12:12 PM IST

Ahead of the blockbuster final between Alcaraz and Ruud at the Flushing Meadows, we take a look at the head-to-head tie, key stats and records in line for the match...

Carlos Alcaraz; Casper Ruud
Carlos Alcaraz; Casper Ruud
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

‘I don’t like Iga Swiatek very much’: Jabeur jokes after defeat in US Open final

tennis
Updated on Sep 11, 2022 12:02 PM IST

Ons Jabeur lost to Iga Swiatek in the women's singles final of the ongoing US Open 2022, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia holds the runner-up trophy alongside Iga Swiatek of Poland who celebrates with the championship trophy after winning their Women's Singles Final match on Day Thirteen of the 2022 US Open.(AFP)
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia holds the runner-up trophy alongside Iga Swiatek of Poland who celebrates with the championship trophy after winning their Women's Singles Final match on Day Thirteen of the 2022 US Open.(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Djokovic 'cleared to play' in Aus Open despite refusing to get Covid vaccination

tennis
Published on Sep 11, 2022 10:32 AM IST

Novak Djokovic will reportedly feature in next year's Australian Open despite facing a three-year travel ban.

Novak Djokovic could reportedly participate in next year's Australian Open.(AFP)
Novak Djokovic could reportedly participate in next year's Australian Open.(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Ons Jabeur vows to keep fighting after loss in US Open final

tennis
Published on Sep 11, 2022 07:32 AM IST

Ons Jabeur lost to Iga Swiatek in the women's singles finals of US Open. Swiatek won 6-2, 7-6(5) for her second major title this year.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur with the finalist trophy after finishing second in the U.S. Open.(REUTERS)
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur with the finalist trophy after finishing second in the U.S. Open.(REUTERS)
AP |
Close Story

US Open: Swiatek reigns supreme in New York, downs Jabeur to claim 3rd Slam

tennis
Published on Sep 11, 2022 03:38 AM IST

Iga Swiatek, who is a two-time French Open champion, beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the final to become only the fourth active women's singles player on tour to have three or more majors after Venus Williams (7), Naomi Osaka (4) and Angelique Kerber (3).

Iga Swiatek of Poland
Iga Swiatek of Poland
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Michelle Obama supports Frances Tiafoe in US Open semifinals

tennis
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 08:06 PM IST

Mrs. Obama had a seat in the front row behind the baseline to watch the American play Friday night in the semifinals in Arthur Ashe Stadium, giving him a thumbs-up and a shoutout when she was shown on the video screens.

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after winning the fourth set against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.&nbsp;(AP)
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after winning the fourth set against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP)
AP |
Close Story

‘I said no disrespect…’: Maria Sharapova reacts to Serena Williams’ US Open exit

tennis
Published on Sep 10, 2022 05:45 PM IST

Reacting to Serena Williams' exit from US Open 2022, Maria Sharapova revealed an interesting conversation she had with her former rival last year.

Serena Williams &nbsp;gestures to the crowd after her US Open exit.(USA TODAY Sports)
Serena Williams  gestures to the crowd after her US Open exit.(USA TODAY Sports)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz equals spectacular Rafael Nadal feat

tennis
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 04:43 PM IST

19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz equalled a huge Rafael Nadal feat in the ongoing US Open 2022, and could also become the world no.1 after the Grand Slam event.

US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz in action.(AFP)
US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz in action.(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out