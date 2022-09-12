Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 Final Live Score: Maiden Slam, world no.1 ranking at stake in summit clash
Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Score: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the US Open 2022 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud on Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York where both the young guns will be vying for their first Grand Slam trophy and the world no.1 ranking
Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Score: There will be a new name on the trophy at the US Open 2022, as teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz takes on Casper Ruud in the final of the men's singles on Sunday. There will a lot more than the title at stake, as the winner will also jump to no.1 spot in the men's rankings. If it's the 19-year-old Alcaraz, he would become the youngest Grand Slam champion since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who was also 19 when he won the French Open in 2005, and the youngest No. 1 since the computer rankings began in 1973. Ruud, meanwhile, gets his second chance at a first major title, having lost to Nadal in June at the French Open. He will become the first Norwegian player to be No. 1 with a victory, but he is 0-5 against top-10 players in Grand Slam matches.
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 12, 2022 01:15 AM IST
Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live Score: Winners to unforced errors
Alcaraz: 269/222
Ruud: 206/203
Sep 12, 2022 01:10 AM IST
Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live: Return stats
Alcaraz -
Receiving points won: 44%
1st serve return: 35.2%
2nd serve return: 56.2%
Break points won: 45/98
Ruud-
Receiving points won: 39.5%
1st serve return: 31.3%
2nd serve return: 51.3%
Break points won: 35/84
Sep 12, 2022 01:05 AM IST
Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live: Serve stats
Alcaraz -
1st serve in: 68.4%
1st serve win: 67.5
2nd serve win: 56.6
Break points saved: 39/60
Ruud -
1st serve in: 64.3%
1st serve win: 77%
2nd serve win: 56.5%
Break points saved: 27/41
Sep 12, 2022 01:02 AM IST
US Open Final Live Score: Key stat from Ruud's run to the final
Ruud is the first ever Norwegian player to have reached the US Open final.
Sep 12, 2022 12:55 AM IST
US Open Final Live Score: Key stats from Alcaraz's run to the final
At 19, he is the youngest major finalist since Nadal in 2005 French Open and US Open finalist since Pete Sampras in 1990. He is also the first player since Andre Agassi in 2005 US Open in men's tennis to have reached the final having won three straight five-setter ties.
Sep 12, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live: Ruud recalls his French Open final vs Nadal
“I mean, Roland Garros, the final, [Nadal] obviously gave me a good beating,” said Ruud. “After the final I said, If I ever reach one again, I hope it is not Rafa on the other side of the court in Roland Garros, because it's sort of an impossible task I think for any player. I'm happy that it's not Rafa on clay.
“I hope it can have prepared me a little bit. At least I know a little bit what I'm facing when I'm stepping on the court, seeing the trophy on the back of the court, seeing tons of celebrities. Even in Roland Garros, there were royal families there watching. That was a little bit new experience for me. I hope I can be more ready for that on Sunday.”
Sep 12, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live: Ruud has his plans in place for Alcaraz
"I think if I want to beat Carlos, I'll need to play very precise with all the shots that I hit. Especially try to keep him a little bit further back in the court, to play with good depth and length on all my shots."
“If he steps in, he can do anything with the ball. He can rip a winner. He also has great touch with the dropshot. I think he has one of the best dropshots on tour. He can do both shots back and forth, it will sort of get you off guard sometimes with the dropshot. If you play with good depth and good length, it's tougher to hit dropshots. That will be something that I will try to focus on.”
-
Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live: Alcaraz on facing Ruud in the final
"I feel capable of beating him again. He has already played a Grand Slam final, and for me everything will be new. But everything new in my career I have faced in a good way. I hope to do the same on Sunday. I'm going to try to show my best version."
-
Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud Live Score: Head-to-head tie
Alcaraz has a 2-0 record against Ruud. He won both the matches in straight set, the last being at the Miami Open final earlier this year where Ruud conceded a 4-1 lead to go down 5-7, 4-6.
Sep 12, 2022 12:28 AM IST
US Open Final Live: World No.1 ranking scenario
Five players were vying for the spot against Daniil Medvedev - Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ruud and Alcaraz. Tsitsipas lost in the first round while Medvedev and Nadal lost in last 16. The battle for the top spot is now down to Ruud and Alcaraz. The US Open winner takes home the ATP ranking crown.
Sep 12, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live: Maiden Slam at stake
Alcaraz and Ruud will be aiming to claim their respective maiden Grand Slam trophy. The 19-year-old Spaniard is into his first ever major final while Ruud has had the experience of playing in a Grand Slam summit clash against the legendary Rafael Nadal at French Open earlier this year.
-
Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live: Why will this be the most special US Open final ever
1. This is the first ever Grand Slam men's singles final where two competitors will be fighting for their maiden major and the world no.1 ranking
2. This will be the first ever Grand Slam men's singles final where two players, who have never held the top ranking spot before, will be vying for the ATP ranking crown.
3. This is the first time since 2003 where ATP will have a new world no.1 player after the US Open final
Sep 12, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live: Road to final for Ruud
SF: bt Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2
QF: bt Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)
Round 4: bt Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2
Round 3: bt Tommy Paul 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 6-0
Round 2: bt Tim van Rijthoven 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
Round 1: bt Kyle Edmund 6-3, 7-5, 6-2
Sep 12, 2022 12:06 AM IST
Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open Final Live: Road to final for Alcaraz
SF: bt Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3
QF: bt Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 6-7 (0/7), 7-5, 6-3
Round 4: bt Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Round 3: bt Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3, 6-3
Round 2: bt Federico Coria 6-2, 6-1, 7-5
Round 1: bt Sebastian Baez 7-5, 7-5, 2-0 (walkover)
Sep 12, 2022 12:00 AM IST
