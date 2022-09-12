Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 Final Live Score: Maiden Slam, world no.1 ranking at stake in summit clash

Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Score: There will be a new name on the trophy at the US Open 2022, as teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz takes on Casper Ruud in the final of the men's singles on Sunday. There will a lot more than the title at stake, as the winner will also jump to no.1 spot in the men's rankings. If it's the 19-year-old Alcaraz, he would become the youngest Grand Slam champion since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who was also 19 when he won the French Open in 2005, and the youngest No. 1 since the computer rankings began in 1973. Ruud, meanwhile, gets his second chance at a first major title, having lost to Nadal in June at the French Open. He will become the first Norwegian player to be No. 1 with a victory, but he is 0-5 against top-10 players in Grand Slam matches.

