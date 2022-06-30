‘I'm pretty good’: Nick Kyrgios shuts critics with commanding win, says ‘Wimbledon best chance to win Grand Slam’

Nick Kyrgios produced a superb show in his second-round match against Filip Krajinovic as he went to beat the Serb 6-2 6-3 6-1 at Wimbledon 2022. Unlike his opening round contest, which saw Kyrgios bursting out at the fans and the line umpire, the Australian had a comparatively quiet outing with no complaints of run-ins with anyone this time around.

The match saw Kyrgios pound down 24 aces, with only one double fault in the entire 85 minutes, the total duration of the contest. In fact, he secured the first set without dropping a point.

After leaving the fans entertained with his tennis, he tried to upstage the moment with a cracking on-court interview, which was welcomed with a rousing response from the spectators.

"I just wanted to remind everyone that I am pretty good," said Kyrgios. "I was nowhere near my best in the first round but today I was in my zone.

"Wimbledon is my best chance of winning a Grand Slam. I have had it circled in my calendar all year. I still have a tough draw but I couldn't have played any better today."

Kyrgios, who is yet to get his hands on single Grand Slam, will now be seen in action on Saturday. His third-round opponent is yet to decided.

