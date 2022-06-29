Watch: Nick Kyrgios snacks on Sushi during explosive Wimbledon presser

Nick Kyrgios has time and again find himself in unwanted situation mostly because of his exchanges on social media or on the tennis court. Something similar happened during his first round match against Paul Jubb at Wimbledon 2022 on Tuesday. The Australian was smashed the ball out of the court, got into an argument with line judge, calling him a “snitch” and a spat with the fans, whom he accused of being “disrespectful”.

The Australian eventually won the match, following which he addressed the media, snacking a box of sushi. Kyrgios continued to eat while answering questions from the media, a gesture which was labelled as “disrespectful” by fans on social media.

During the presser, Kyrgios shed more light on the incident involving fans, as he was seen spitting towards one fan during the course of his match.

“In the direction of one of the people disrespecting me, yes. I would not do that to someone who was supporting me,” Kyrgios responded when asked about claims that he spat at fans.

Livid with the “disrespectful” behaviour by the crowd gathered for the match, Kyrgios tried to justify his on-court actions and said: “I didn’t say anything to the crowd until they started just every time I came down to the far end, people just going. It’s just I don’t know if it’s normal or not.

“Just pure disrespect, just anything. Someone just yelled out I was s**t in the crowd today. Is that normal? No. I just don’t understand why it’s happening over and over again.

“Have you ever gone to a supermarket and just started berating someone scanning the groceries? No. So why do they do it when I’m at Wimbledon? Why is that?”

Talking about the incident involving the line judge, Kyrgios referred him to be an “old man” with a weak vision.

"No, I said most of the umpires are older, and I just don't think that's ideal when you're playing a sport of such small margins. Factually people that are younger have better eyesight. Do you not think that's appropriate?

“When you're playing at a sport for hundreds and thousands of dollars, do you not think that we should have people that are really ready to call the ball in or out?” said Kyrgios.

