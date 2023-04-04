Home / Sports / Tennis / 'I'm still not ready...': Rafael Nadal withdraws from French Open warm-up tournament in Monte Carlo

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 04, 2023 03:26 PM IST

Nadal made the announcement on Twitter, less than a week before the start of the first Masters 1000 event of the calendar year on clay.

Rafael Nadal has prolonged his period of recovery as he withdrew himself from the French Open warm-up tournament in Monte Carlo on Tuesday. Nadal made the announcement on Twitter, less than a week before the start of the first Masters 1000 event of the calendar year on clay.

Nadal has been absent from tennis since his shocking second-round exit in Australian Open in January, following a loss to American Mackenzie McDonald. Nadal had incurred an injury in that match which was later identified as a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in his left leg. The Spaniard had then missed the entire hardcourt swing, but was expected to make his return with the start of the clay court season.

Monte Carlo Masters tournament Director David Massey had even confirmed that Nadal was slated to play in the tournament where he won 11 times. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was in fact spotted gearing up for the event as well. But Nadal admitted that he is yet to feel 100 per cent fit to make an appearance at the highest level and hence withdrew from the Masters 1000 event.

“Hi everyone, I'm still not ready to compete at the highest level. I will not be able to play in one of the most important tournaments of my career, Monte Carlo. I am not yet in a position to play with the maximum guarantees and I continue my preparation process, hoping to return soon,” he tweeted.

Organisers of Barcelona Open are however confident that Nadal will appear in the home tournament where he has lifted the title 12 times and will be aiming for a record-extending 13.

The Barcelona Open will be celebrating 70th anniversary with one of the best lineups comprising Nadal, incumbent world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner. Barcelona Open will begin from April 15 onwards.

