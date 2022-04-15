Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / India win first match in Billie Jean King Cup
tennis

India win first match in Billie Jean King Cup

Rutuja Bhosale handed India a 1-0 lead when she beat Beatrice Gumulya 6-4 6-1 in one hour 23 minutes.
Rutuja Bhosale(Indian Tennis Daily)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 01:34 PM IST
PTI |

India won its first match of the tournament when it took an unassailable 2-0 lead against Indonesia on Thursday at the Billie Jean King Cup after losing the opener to China.

Ankita Raina then sealed the match for the team as she beat Aldila Sutjiadi 6-1 6-2 in just 52 minutes.

India had lost to China 0-3 on Wednesday in the Asia/Oceania Group I match.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
billie jean king
