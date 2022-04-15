India win first match in Billie Jean King Cup
Rutuja Bhosale handed India a 1-0 lead when she beat Beatrice Gumulya 6-4 6-1 in one hour 23 minutes.
India won its first match of the tournament when it took an unassailable 2-0 lead against Indonesia on Thursday at the Billie Jean King Cup after losing the opener to China.
Ankita Raina then sealed the match for the team as she beat Aldila Sutjiadi 6-1 6-2 in just 52 minutes.
India had lost to China 0-3 on Wednesday in the Asia/Oceania Group I match.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
