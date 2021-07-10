Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Indian-American Samir Banerjee storms into Wimbledon's junior men's singles final
tennis

Indian-American Samir Banerjee storms into Wimbledon's junior men's singles final

Banerjee then brought his A-game to the court and he ended up winning the match, entering the finals of Wimbledon.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 09:55 PM IST
Samir Banerjee.(Twitter)

Indian-American Samir Banerjee on Saturday stormed into the finals of the Wimbledon Junior Men's final. He defeated Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg of France 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the finals.

The first set between both these two tennis players went back and forth, but in the end, Banerjee managed to hold his own to win the set.

Sascha then stormed right back into the match and he went on to win the second set 6-4, sending the match into the third and deciding set.

Banerjee then brought his A-game to the court and he ended up winning the match, entering the finals of Wimbledon.

On Sunday, the Wimbledon men's final will be contested between Novak Djokovic and seventh seed Matteo Berrettini.

Djokovic has already won the Australian Open and French Open this year and he has 19 Grand Slam titles to his name.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wimbledon
TRENDING NEWS

Niharika NM’s rant about people giving useless tips may crack you up

Sloth bear chases away tiger in this viral video. Seen it yet?

Cobra mom and her 26 babies rescued from a house in Odisha. See pics

This is how Vikas Khanna’s pet dog stops him from working on weekend. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP