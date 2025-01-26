Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev forget about past beef, exchange emotional embrace after one-sided Australian Open final

It was a one-sided affair as Jannik Sinner cruised past Alexander Zverev with ease, to claim back-to-back Australian Open titles, in Melbourne. It was a successful title defence for the World No. 1, who had also clinched the title last year. Italy's Jannik Sinner embraces Germany's Alexander Zverev.(REUTERS)

Sinner was in imperious form on Sunday as he downed Zverev like as if it was a practice match, winning 6-3 7-6 6-3, without conceding a single break point.

The pair are also known to have a rough relationship in the ATP circuit, having earlier exchanged words in the media after their first senior meeting in 2020. But on Sunday, it looked like they had fixed their relationship and respected each other. After the match, the pair came together in the centre and had an emotional embrace.

Meanwhile, during the post-match ceremony, Sinner said, “I would like to start with Sascha. Again a tough day for you, your whole team and family. You have an incredible team behind you and are an amazing player. Keep believing in yourself as all the players and coaches know how strong you are as a player and person. Keep it up and keep working hard as we all believe you can lift one of these very soon.”

Earlier, Zverev had said, while collecting his runners-up trophy, “Congratulations to Jannik, you deserve it. You are the best player in the world by far. I was hoping that I could be more of a competitor today but you are just too good, it is as simple as that. Congratulations to you and your team, you really deserve it. You have done all the right things and there is nobody who deserves this trophy more.”

Sinner's first Grand Slam title was also in Melbourne in 2024, when he defeated Novak Djokovic and the Daniil Medvedev in a five-set final, coming back from two sets down. He also clinched the US Open last year, and reached the French Open semis. The Roland and Wimbledon are the only Grand Slam tournaments, he hasn't won yet.