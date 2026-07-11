Jannik Sinner drops big Novak Djokovic admission after reaching Wimbledon final

Jannik Sinner was impressed with Novak Djokovic's performance in their men's singles semi-final at Wimbledon 2026 on Friday. The defending champion eased past Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets and was utterly dominant. It was also perfect revenge for Sinner as he avenged his 2026 Australian Open semi-final defeat to Djokovic.

Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic on Friday. (AFP)

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Sinner will now face Alexander Zverev in the final. It was a one-sided affair at Centre Court against Djokovic as Sinner did not face a single break point for nearly two hours, by which time he had the match under control.

Also Read: Defending champion Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic to set up Wimbledon final vs Alexander Zverev

‘What Novak is still doing is amazing’: Jannik Sinner

Speaking after the win, he said, "Amazing. It means a lot that I can play one more final here."

"It’s the most special tournament we have. What Novak is still doing is amazing. We always have tough matches, the last one he won in the semis in Australia, so I tried to make a couple of adjustments."

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{{^usCountry}} Sinner also pointed out that Djokovic had a tough match in his quarter-final, beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-6[10-4] in five hours and 15 minutes. ‘He had a tough match against Felix in the last round’: Jannik Sinner {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sinner also pointed out that Djokovic had a tough match in his quarter-final, beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-6[10-4] in five hours and 15 minutes. ‘He had a tough match against Felix in the last round’: Jannik Sinner {{/usCountry}}

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"He had a tough match against Felix in the last round, which we’ll remember. I tried to stay aggressive, serving very well, which helped me a lot today. He’s the best returner in our game so I tried to mix it up and I’m very happy with the performance, with where I am, back in the finals, and of course we hope for a good final on Sunday," he further added.

Ahead of the final, Sinner will be confident as he holds a nine-match winning streak against Zverev. Zverev won the 2026 French Open and will be looking to become the first man in the professional era (since 1968) to win his second major title at the next event immediately.

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In the ninth game of the opening set, Sinner sent a backhand winner down the line to break serve decisively. He increased the pressure in the second set, and Djokovic's resistance fell at 3-3. It was done and dusted when Sinner broke early in the third. Although Djokovic fought back, he soon ran out of energy and Sinner clinched his place in the final.