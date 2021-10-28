Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Just a matter of time before I break through, says Murray
tennis

Just a matter of time before I break through, says Murray

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, who had hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019 and is currently ranked 156th, was also knocked out in the second round in Antwerp, third round at Indian Wells and second round in San Diego earlier this month.
Andy Murray, of Britain(AP)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Reuters |

Andy Murray said his defeat in the second round of the Vienna Open on Wednesday was just another bump in the road and the former world number one is convinced it is just a matter of time before he is going deep into tournaments and winning again.

Murray had secured his first win over a top 10 player in 14 months after beating Hubert Hurkacz in the opening round, but the 34-year-old failed to advance further as he was outplayed 6-3 6-4 by Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, who had hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019 and is currently ranked 156th, was also knocked out in the second round in Antwerp, third round at Indian Wells and second round in San Diego earlier this month.

"I'm not going to keep losing in the second and third round of tournaments," said Murray.

"I will get better and I will improve and I will break through in one week, or two weeks, or a few months. It will happen. I obviously would like it to be happening quicker than what it is.

RELATED STORIES

"If I continue on that path and build up a little bit more consistency, be that little bit more clinical and a bit more ruthless, I will start winning more and have some deep runs, but it's tough."

Murray reached the third round at Wimbledon this year and suffered a first-round exit at the U.S. Open. He has not won a single's title since his 2019 triumph in Antwerp.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andy murray
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Murray beats Hurkacz in Vienna, first top-10 win in 14 months

Djokovic, Medvedev highlight rosters for Davis Cup Finals

Aus Open: Unvaccinated players may be allowed after potential backflip in stance

Kontaveit faces Alexandrova in Moscow final, Sakkari retires
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP