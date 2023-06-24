Krejcikova and Ostapenko advance to Birmingham Classic semifinals

Top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova cruised into the Birmingham Classic semifinals while No. 2-seeded Jelena Ostapenko had a far bumpier road on Friday.

Barbora Krejcikova in action against Linda Fruhvirtova during Birmingham Classic(AP)

Krejcikova eased past fellow Czech Linda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-2. The 2021 French Open champion never faced a break point.

Meanwhile, Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, had to rally from a set and 4-0 down to overcome Magdalena Frech of Poland 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 in an error-strewn quarterfinal.

Ostpenko also worked through a left calf issue.

“I was thinking at some point maybe I should not continue but there is a fighter inside of me so I want to play until I cannot walk or something,” the Latvian said. “After winning the second set I felt like I was playing better and my footwork was there.”

Ostapenko will face No. 4-seeded Anastasia Potapova, who thwarted the hopes of the last local singles player, Harriet Dart, of reaching her first WTA semifinal. Potapova won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Krejcikova has a semifinal against unseeded Zhu Lin of China. Zhu beat Rebecca Marino of Canada 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, mixing 10 aces with seven double faults.

