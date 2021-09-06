Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sports / Tennis / Krejcikova beats Muguruza to reach US Open quarter-finals
tennis

Krejcikova beats Muguruza to reach US Open quarter-finals

Krejcikova has suddenly found form on the New York hardcourts, at times looking as comfortable as she did earlier this year on clay winning the French Open.
Reuters | , New York
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 11:26 AM IST
Barbora Krejcikova(AP)

Barbora Krejcikova survived a Garbine Muguruza fight back and late injury issue to claim a 6-3 7-6(4) win and move into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Sunday, while her Spanish opponent's run at Flushing Meadows ended at a familiar roadblock.

Playing in the U.S. Open main draw for the first time after failing to qualify on five occasions, Czech Krejcikova has suddenly found form on the New York hardcourts, at times looking as comfortable as she did earlier this year on clay winning the French Open.

However, Krejcikova, who called a medical time out late in the second set, looked in distress after the match and was helped off the court by medical staff.

For Muguruza, it was a familiar end to her Flushing Meadows campaign.

The Spaniard has won the French Open and Wimbledon, reached the final in Australia but has failed to reach the quarter-finals at the U.S. Open.

With the clock ticking towards midnight in New York, Muguruza sleepwalked through the early games as Krejcikova surged to a 3-0 lead.



The Spaniard eventually emerged from her slumber but Krejcikova was already in full stride, sweeping through seven straight games to take the opening set and a 4-0 lead in the second at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Muguruza mounted a determined comeback, piling on the pressure to win five games on the trot to move ahead 5-4.

With the score at 6-5 and preparing to serve to force a tie-break, Krejcikova called a medical timeout and left the court clutching her abdomen.

After returning to the court, the Czech held serve to love to force the tie-break, which she easily won 7-4.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
barbora krejcikova garbine muguruza us open
